TRAFFIC ALERT: Changed conditions on Pacific, Gwydir Highway

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific and Gwydir highways in South Grafton this week as work continues on the new Grafton bridge project.

A temporary reduced speed limit of 40km/h is in place on the Pacific Highway, from south of Viaduct Road to 200m north of Iolanthe St, and on the Gwydir Highway between Bent St and the Pacific Highway.

Barriers will be placed along the highways. Line marking changes will also be made at the intersection to accommodate the barriers.

Access from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe Street in South Grafton will be closed intermittently between 6pm and 6am for pavement, drainage and asphalt work to be carried out on Iolanthe and Spring streets.

Work is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road users will be able to access Iolanthe Street via the new intersection and access road, 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.