Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

AN EMBATTLED Jackie Trad is using a state treasurers' meeting to push for a new national climate change plan that would put a handbrake on new coal mines and heavy industry.

The backdoor strategy, which aims to override the Morrison Government's policy, was laid bare in a letter to Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg just weeks after the federal election.

In correspondence to Mr Frydenberg, and obtained by The Courier-Mail, Ms Trad urged him to convene a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations (CFFR) "as soon as practicable" to commit to a new Clean Economy Agreement.

"The agreement will commit Australian governments to act in concert to meet our collective responsibilities under the Paris Climate Agreement,'' she wrote on June 21, just weeks after Queensland overwhelming rejected Bill Shorten's lurch to radical climate change policies.

"The agreement will boost individual state and territory efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions through collaboration and by broadening the scale of key initiatives to maximise benefits."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad wrote to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about her radical climate plan just weeks after the federal election. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Any dramatic change adopted would have an impact on heavy industries, and new coal mines, especially in Central Queensland.

Ms Trad, who forwarded her correspondence to all the nation's treasurers, also trumpeted the recent visit by anti-Adani and former US Vice-President Al Gore, who with cash from Queensland taxpayers, ran climate change leadership training forums.

"Climate change poses the biggest threat to our way of life,'' Ms Trad said in her letter.

"It will affect the structure of our economies, impact on government budgets and reshape investment and finance into the future.

"Failure to act now to mitigate this threat will have lasting consequences for the livelihoods of all Australians."

CFFR meetings are regular talks between Commonwealth and states treasurers that are centred on improving the quality and effectiveness of government services.

It increases accountability by clearly defining the roles of each level of government.

Federal Treasuer Josh Frydenberg slapped down Jackie Trad’s proposal. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

In response, Mr Frydenberg slapped down Ms Trad, saying a meeting was already scheduled for October 11.

"I also do not agree to your suggestion that the council should commit to a new clean economy agreement,'' Mr Frydenberg said in responding correspondence.

"As you know, the Commonwealth Government, along with state and territory governments have pursued a range of policies which are support Australia in its transition to a cleaner economy."

Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said Ms Trad had spend too much time listening to "Al Gore and not enough to the people of regional Queensland".