Traditional owners take stand over sacred land

TAKING A STAND: Karen Coghill has joined a blockade at the Deebing Creek Mission in an attempt to stop development. Cordell Richardson

TRADITIONAL owners have ramped up their efforts to prevent work from taking place on sacred land at Deebing Creek.

Meetings were held over the weekend to discuss the best course of action after it was revealed work was to begin by community developers AVJennings on land off Grampian Drive, just before the Centenary Highway.

Yuggera woman Karen Coghill said there was evidence of skeletal remains and trenches in the area.

She's calling for it to be investigated further.

"We have a record of who is in the cemetery site and it's horrific because we thought our loved ones and our relatives were put in a grave and now we learn that they're not. They're in trenches,” she said.

"There's three trenches that have been discovered. We're asking if people were doing the right thing by their own laws, they would further investigate this.”

It's understood preliminary works were due to begin on the site at 144 Grampian Drive this week.

The development has been named Deebing Springs, with 186 land lots for sale.

"Winding its way between the calming nature trails in the creek that gives the community its name,” the description reads on the developers website.

"Located in Deebing Heights, this small community will be in the heart of everything. Residents will enjoy ready access to the region's schools and services, as well as having a future railway station nearby, and an approved Shopping Centre as part of their community.”

AVJennings National Developments manager Angus Johnson said AVJennings had worked with the First Nations people of Deebing for approximately two years on the best way to manage and preserve significant cultural artefacts.

"Although AVJennings and official representatives of the Yuggera Ugarapul People have signed a registered Cultural Heritage Management Plan that gives permission for works to commence on developing the land into much needed affordable housing at Deebing Springs, we have chosen to pause operations, to allow time for some calm discussion between the relevant groups,” Mr Johnson said.

"For us, it's not just about compliance with a binding agreement. AVJennings respects that the Yuggera Ugarapul people are the traditional owners of the land and we look forward to continued constructive engagement with them.”