Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dosa Hut Springfield is celebrating it's first birthday. Dinesh Boyapata serving.
Dosa Hut Springfield is celebrating it's first birthday. Dinesh Boyapata serving. Rob Williams
Business

All you can eat Indian buffet to celebrate first anniversary

Carly Morrissey
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL buffet will be held this weekend as Dosa Hut Springfield celebrates one year in business.

The family owned and operated restaurant has had a whirlwind of a year including renovations and expansions.

One of the owners Ram Potla said the reasons behind the family getting into the food industry in the first place was to bring traditional Indian cuisine to Australia.

The Springfield family have something for everyone on the south Indian traditional menu.

"We wanted to bring home food to Australia," Mr Potla said.

"There's something for everyone in the family.

"It's been a good year. We've had good feedback."

The family chose to open a business in Springfield because of the growth in the area.

Renovations that increased the capacity of the restaurant by 80 more people were completed five months ago.

Dosa Hut Springfield is open from 10am for breakfast and lunch and until 11pm at night.

Mr Potla said along with traditional food there was a kids menu as well as less spicy options.

Join Dosa Hut Springfield in celebrating their first anniversary with an all you can eat buffet on January 26 and 27 from 11am to 9pm, there will be more than 20 delicious items available.

"It came up on Australia Day, so now we can celebrate both."

anniversary business and growth ipswich business restaurant springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich to Brisbane fast rail planned to 'prevent gridlock'

    premium_icon Ipswich to Brisbane fast rail planned to 'prevent gridlock'

    Council News A list of projects required to keep the region moving has been unveiled for the first time.

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Who will get Ben's Golden Ticket?

    premium_icon Who will get Ben's Golden Ticket?

    Food & Entertainment How to win FREE ice cream for 3 months

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:11 AM
    'Arrogant' driver caught snubbing his nose at the law

    premium_icon 'Arrogant' driver caught snubbing his nose at the law

    Crime Kiwi off the road for two years

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:09 AM
    'Your job now': Pride coach puts A-League clubs on notice

    premium_icon 'Your job now': Pride coach puts A-League clubs on notice

    Soccer Pride will have 'someone special' to keep an eye on, Raimundo said.

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:01 AM