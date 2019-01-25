All you can eat Indian buffet to celebrate first anniversary

Dosa Hut Springfield is celebrating it's first birthday. Dinesh Boyapata serving.

Dosa Hut Springfield is celebrating it's first birthday. Dinesh Boyapata serving. Rob Williams

A SPECIAL buffet will be held this weekend as Dosa Hut Springfield celebrates one year in business.

The family owned and operated restaurant has had a whirlwind of a year including renovations and expansions.

One of the owners Ram Potla said the reasons behind the family getting into the food industry in the first place was to bring traditional Indian cuisine to Australia.

The Springfield family have something for everyone on the south Indian traditional menu.

"We wanted to bring home food to Australia," Mr Potla said.

"There's something for everyone in the family.

"It's been a good year. We've had good feedback."

The family chose to open a business in Springfield because of the growth in the area.

Renovations that increased the capacity of the restaurant by 80 more people were completed five months ago.

Dosa Hut Springfield is open from 10am for breakfast and lunch and until 11pm at night.

Mr Potla said along with traditional food there was a kids menu as well as less spicy options.

Join Dosa Hut Springfield in celebrating their first anniversary with an all you can eat buffet on January 26 and 27 from 11am to 9pm, there will be more than 20 delicious items available.

"It came up on Australia Day, so now we can celebrate both."