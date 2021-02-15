Tradie’s troubles compounded from ‘truly evil’ drug addition

A young Ipswich tradesman has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from his addition to the drug ice.

A YOUNG tradesman’s “tragic” ice addiction has led to repeated appearances before the courts on drug charges.

An Ipswich magistrate on Monday heard Cameron James McKlaren, 27, had previous history for possession of the hideous drug.

This, week, the tiler from Flinders View faced 10 new charges including possession of ice, driving while drugs were present in his system and while on a P licence, possession of drug utensils and possession of property used in a drug offence.

McKlaren pleaded guilty to the offences.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said the three drug possession charges before the court involved methylamphetamine in quantities of .029 grams, 0.4 grams, and 1.5 grams.

Mr Scott said McKlaren showed contempt for previous court orders, having received a suspended 18-month jail term for methylamphetamine offences in 2019.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said McKlaren was a drug addict and his offending was entirely linked to his use of ice.

“It is a serious situation to get himself into,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said that in one incident McKlaren stood out like a sore thumb being clearly drug affected when police drove past him just before 10pm at Goodna.

“To put it plainly you suffer from addiction, a human frailty. It is a tragedy,” Mr Kinsella said.

“It is contemptuous as it was done while on parole, but motivated by what is an addiction.”

Mr Kinsella said it would be heartbreaking for McKlaren’s grandfather – who was in the courtroom – to watch someone grow up and then repeatedly come before the court.

He said McKlaren had been before the Ipswich court last year for multiple drug offences involving ice and received an 18-month jail sentence with immediate parole.

Mr Kinsella said that only a month went by before he was caught with drugs again.

“Methylamphetamine is a corrosive and truly evil drug. You know that,” he said.

“The whole thing is an absolute tragedy.”

McKlaren was sentenced to a six-month jail penalty. He will be eligible to begin his parole application from March 11.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.