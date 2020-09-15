Scott Jason Burgess leaves Southport Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to common assault following a road rage incident. Picture: Lea Emery.

A SPRAY painter threatened to punch a pregnant woman in the head during a terrifying road rage incident on a busy Gold Coast road.

Scott Jason Burgess screamed at the woman: "I'm going to punch you in the head you f***ing sl**" after an incident on Olsen Ave, Southport about 4.30pm on October 16 last year.

The 33-year-old made the threat again despite the woman telling him she was pregnant.

When she started to record, he grabbed her phone and tried to take it off her.

Burgess pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to common assault.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Burgess $1000.

"The disturbing factor about your offending is the loss of control and aggression you demonstrated in front of your children," she said.

Scott Jason Burgess grabbed the woman’s phone and threatened to punch her in the head. Picture: Lea Emery.



Prosecutor Caitlin Usher said the incident took place after a horn was tooted near a merging area.

She said it took police seven months to catch up with Burgess.

Ms Usher told the court that when Burgess was interviewed he said: "I only grabbed her phone".

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon, of Russo Lawyers, said Burgess was concerned as he had two young daughters in the car.

He said Burgess felt the woman put his children at risk by not letting him merge.

Outside court Beavon said Burgess was remorseful and "it would not happen again".

Originally published as Tradie's terrifying road rage attack on pregnant woman