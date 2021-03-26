Tradie’s supply was to support own habit

An Ipswich tradesman has been sentenced for drug offences.

A CRYOVAC vacuum sealer machine found with 254.87 grams of cannabis inside a tradie’s home at Springfield Lakes led police to charge the man with producing a dangerous drug.

Adrian Russell Sinclair appeared for sentence at Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

Sinclair, 24, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying a dangerous drug in February 2020; possession of a dangerous drug (254.8 grams of cannabis) on February 26 last year; producing a dangerous drug; two counts of driving when unlicensed; evading police/failing to stop at Augustine Heights on March 17, 2020; and unlawful possession of a mobile phone.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said Sinclair also breached an existing probation order.

It was not stated in court on the public record how much of the drug was involved in the supplies.

Sgt Turnbull said Sinclair’s offending appeared to be worsening.



“They were not trivial amounts of cannabis he was dealing with,” Sgt Turnbull said.

“The production charge involved a cryovac machine, plastic bags found with scales.

“Officers located 254.87 grams along with utensils. Not trivial.”

He said the unlawful possession offence involved a red Samsung phone.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Sinclair received an 18-month probation order in September 2019, and his evading police offence breached that order.

He said Sinclair was now clean and not using drugs and had complied with reporting conditions.

“His first offence was at 20. The drug charges happened when he was 22 and when evading police he had just turned 23,” Mr Fairclough said.

“No commerciality is alleged (in the drug offences).

“His instructions are that he was engaging in that activity to support his own habit, and that he began using after a relationship breakdown.”

Mr Fairclough said the evade police charge was an unusual offence and Sinclair was not driving dangerously.

“He just had a brain freeze. Panicked and drove off then pulled over onto the side of the road, so it was not the worst,” he said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the charges involve a significant amount of drugs and the circumstances of the evasion was at the lower end of the offence.

He fined Sinclair $6672.50 for evading police and disqualified his licence for two years, with two more disqualifications of six months for driving unlicensed.

Sinclair was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jai for the drug offences and given immediate parole.