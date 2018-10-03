Tradie's lapse could cost licence

A TRADIE who logs big kilometres behind the wheel of his work ute every week came to a crunching stop when he was involved in a crash at Amberley.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Anthony James Pain was out to get tools when the crash happened on Friday, June 8.

Pain told police he didn't notice the vehicle in front of him coming to a stop and had no time to react.

The 20-year-old from St George pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted Pain was on a good behaviour licence at the time of the crash and he would likely receive a letter from Queensland Transport notifying him of his loss of licence.

Pain was fined $600.