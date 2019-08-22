Tradie’s horror kidnapping after crash

CCTV footage shows the driver of the Ford Falcon running after the tradie. Picture: 7 News

A MINOR car bingle turned into a horror alleged kidnapping and assault for a West Australian tradie.

According to police, the tradie, 30, driving a ute, had tried to do the right thing, by pulling over to give the driver his details after the minor ding on Oxford Street in Leederville, Perth on Friday afternoon.

But CCTV video shows the irate driver of a Ford Falcon, a man, 32, allegedly ramming his car into the back of the ute, and narrowly missing the driver who had got out of his car.

The Ford driver then grabs a toolbox from the ute tray and chases the driver across the road, allegedly threatening the tradie with a hammer.

That was just the beginning, according to police, who allege the driver and another man then kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the tradie.

The driver then grabbed a hammer from the tradie's ute and allegedly threatened him. Picture: 7 News

The Ford driver, along with a passenger who had been in his car, then allegedly demanded the tradie drive them to an ATM machine, in Mt Hawthorn, and withdraw cash, according to police.

The tradie did so, but when he didn't take out enough cash, he was allegedly assaulted.

The two men then demanded they be driven to Glendalough Train Station.

Following the incident, the Major Fraud Squad arrested and charged a man, 32, from Cooloongup with two counts of unlawful act or omission with intent to harm (endangering life, health or safety of any person), one count of aggravated armed robbery and one count of detained another with intent to gain a benefit.

The man appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday, and will reappear on September 10.

The second man has not been arrested.