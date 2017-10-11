VIDEO: Take a tour of evolving tradies heaven at Bundamba

SINCE the opening of the Bunnings store in Bundamba, several other stores have popped up around the superstore creating a hub for home renovators and tradies.

There are currenlty three paint stores, a Tradelink, Brian Grant Bathrooms, plus two carpet stores, all within 500 metres of each other.

The latest to open is the new Taubmans Professional centre on the corner of Mining Street and Brisbane Road, next door to the popular Dominos Pizza store.

Anton Brooks, Manager Warwick Simpson and Nathan Purdy at the new Taubmans Centre opposite Bunnings in Bundamba Darren Hallesy

"How do I like the house prices? Are you kidding? It cost a fifth to get a house here of what you'd pay in Sydney."

The stores has a tradie and industry focus, but is always open to the public should they need any kind of paint, with three mixing machines on site.

"Tradies are our main customers, but we're also open to the public. Using three bases, and 12 differnt coloured tints we can literally make up an infinite amount of colours on site. You can also bring in anything with a colour on it, we can scan it and match that colour. I've had people bring in items of clothing, and the oddest one was someone who brought in a giant letter E from a big sign, and the customer wanted me to match the colour of the signage.

"We can virtually create any colour, even if you want to match your towels, curtains, you name it."

The store employs three staff, two full time and one part time, and the store is well located to capitalise on the renovation and building boom in Ipswich which is still going strong.

"I've been doing runs with representatives all over Ipswich as part of the research before opening, and there is so much going on, so much potential in the building and renovation industry here in Ipswich" Warwick said. "I'm loving living in Ipswich, it has everything you need and you're only 20 minutes away from everything Brisbane has to offer."

Taubmans Professional Centre is now open and located at 4 Brisbane Road, Bundamba, opposite Bunnings.