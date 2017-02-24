Three businesses moving into empty Top of Town shops

ON THE MOVE: Eyemode Eyewear owners Rachel and David Schilt are hoping to open at their new premises on March 13.

TRADIES have been hard at work in the Top of Town re-fitting and painting old vacant shops in preparation for new owners to move in.

Renovations at three tenancies in particular have caught residents' attention; the old Ipswich City Cycles building, a tenancy next to Dustys Bar and Bbq, and the old Top of Town Pets shop.

Soon those empty shops will once again be full with a new fashion boutique moving into the old pet store and a law firm taking over Ipswich Cycles.

The third shop next to Dustys will be filled by Eyemode Eyewear.

Owners Rachel and David Schilt have planned the move over the past few months and if all goes well their new shop will open on March 13.

Optometrist David, an Ipswich born and bred man, always wanted his business to be in the historical Top of Town precinct.

He said the lingering uncertainty around the mall redevelopment made now the right time to move.

"The Top of Town is a growth area so it's a good place for us to be," David said.

Wife Rachel said the opportunity to have window displays in a bigger store with plenty of parking was also a major reason for the move.

"Where were are now, we get a lot of feedback from customers about parking," Rachel said.

"So finding somewhere with on-site parking was really important."

In the past six months the Top of Town, Brisbane St, has undergone some major changes and there are plenty more in store.

Last year developer and accountant Martin Sammut bought two new properties; Ipswich Cycles and the old Top of Town Pets shop.

He has grand plans for the CBD which includes transforming the precinct into a food and cultural hub.