Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Coast man was sentenced to jail for wilful damage after a road rage incident on the Sunshine Motorway. Picture: File
A Coast man was sentenced to jail for wilful damage after a road rage incident on the Sunshine Motorway. Picture: File
Crime

Tradie’s ‘erratic’ road rage leaves mum in tears

Aisling Brennan
26th May 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast tradie whose erratic driving prompted a woman to call police because she was worried about her safety has been sentenced.

Steven John Williams, 46, pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said a mother was driving with her young daughter along Emu Mountain Rd when they noticed a ute swerving behind them at Peregian Beach on February 25.

The court heard the driver asked her daughter to call the police and told them while "she was shaking and in tears" about the erratic driving behind her.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Williams overtook the woman as the two vehicles approached the Murdering Creek Rd roundabout.

She saw him put his arm out the window, as if he was throwing something, before speeding away.

The woman discovered her rear tail-light had been broken when she returned to her home.

The court heard Williams was trying to overtake the woman because she was driving below the speed limit.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan said Williams's driving behaviour caused the woman "so much stress it had the driver in tears".

"Behaviour like this on the road can't be tolerated by this community," Mr Callaghan said.

"Aggressive bullying when you're in charge of a motor vehicle is not tolerable."

Williams was sentenced to three months in jail, which was wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

Originally published as Tradie's 'erratic' road rage leaves mum in tears

editors picks noosa magistrates courts road rage sunshine motorway wilful damage charge
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        Premium Content Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        News After the worst electricity outage since the infamous 1985 power worker strikes, Queenslanders could face more rolling blackouts.

        MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        Premium Content MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        News Shayne Neumann says the economic future of the country depends on a successful...

        Pin-up stunner’s high hopes for Cooly Rocks

        Premium Content Pin-up stunner’s high hopes for Cooly Rocks

        News An Ipswich RAAF crew attendant is in the finals for a popular pageant celebrating...

        Jets display self-belief facing key stage of season

        Premium Content Jets display self-belief facing key stage of season

        Netball Composure, accurate shooting and strong leadership setting Ipswich side up for...