STORE OPENING: Building industry tradies, handymen rejoice

FOR those in the building industry, PlastaMasta is a well-known supplier.

Earlier this month, an Ipswich PlastaMasta outlet started to serve the city and surrounding areas. This is good news for local tradies and home handymen.

"We commenced with a soft launch at our Cooney St outlet. We will launch on July 1. At that stage, we will be fully operational," manager Wayne Knight said

"PlastaMasta Brisbane West is the next logical addition to our stores around the Greater Brisbane area."

PlastaMasta has operated in Underwood, Toowoomba, Brisbane's northside, and the Gold Coast for 25 years.

"PlastaMasta was established as a franchise; we own all of the stores.

"We are distributors of Knauf products and have an exclusive partnership with them," he said.

The business supplies a range of products to the building industry, including wall and ceiling linings, using Knauf plasterboard, acoustic linings, cornice, compounds and plaster, metal profile, primer, sealants and a range of accessories.

PlastaMasta works closely with builders and construction firms.

It recently supplied products for the new state government building in William St, Brisbane, and has its products in a number of large constructions as well as smaller projects.

"There is a massive growth in the western corridor. Having a store in Ipswich makes sense, so that the product is close by.

"We have supplied product to local builders for years so this adds convenience for them.

"We are getting the word out to local tradies that we are now local," Mr Knight said.

Adrian Underhill is one of the faces clients will see in the new Ipswich store.

"I have been in the building game for 12 years and seven years in retail so it is great to be with PlastaMasta," Mr Underhill said.

"We try to be a one-stop shop where builders can pick up supplies.

"We can also deliver to the site. So far, we have had very positive feedback.

"We are well known but being here is a big plus," he said.

Besides the building trades people having access, local renovators and handymen are welcome with the bonus of access to our expert advice.

"That is the level of service you can expect.

"Customers will also meet Rob Howgego at the front counter along with Paul Falconer in the warehouse.

"It is a fantastic space, there is lots of room.

Being in Cooney St puts us around other services and is very central," he said.

PlastaMasta has a Facebook site with a comprehensive website to provide additional information.

"We have a great range of products in the store and right now we are understanding what clients need.

"Because we cannot stock everything in store, we want to ensure that the main items are here because we can always get items in as required," he said.