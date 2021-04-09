Menu
The man was filmed patiently waiting in line at Hungry Jack’s on-board a forklift.
Tradie’s awesome Hungry Jack’s move

by James Hall
4th Jun 2021 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM

A Melbourne tradie has been praised after he was filmed on-board a forklift casually lining up in a Hungry Jack’s drive-through.

The video posted on TikTok shows a man in a singlet wedged between vehicles as he waits for his fast food fix.

“Dude in a forklift at Hungry Jacks drive through,” the video’s captions reads, with the ‘National Anthem of Straya’ by Terry Mann playing over the top.

“You only see this s**t in Australia.”

RELATED: Cairns allegedly busted behind the wheel of scissor lift

Just waiting for a whopper.
The daring move is unusual but not illegal in Australia, where forklifts can be licensed and used on public roads. The video shows the forklift has a Victorian number plate.

This was compared to a Queensland man who was allegedly busted drink-driving behind the wheel of a scissor lift in April at about 3am in Cairns.

The 31-year-old was alleged to have been riding down the North Queensland city’s streets on-board the construction vehicle not once but twice.

On two consecutive nights police said the same man was caught riding two different scissor lifts.

On one of these occasions, the highly unusual activity was filmed from the body camera of a police officer who intercepted the joy ride.

“Dude, are you drunk?” the shocked policewoman asked.

The 31-year-old bluntly replied from the top of the lift: “No way, I’m sober as a judge.”

Originally published as Tradie’s awesome Hungry Jack’s move

