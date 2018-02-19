Menu
Tradie thief in hard times targets Bunnings' plumbing gear

The Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that life was now on the up for plumber Andrew Wilson.
by Ross Irby

AN Ipswich tradie busted with his ute full of $600 worth of plumbing gear not paid for, had been going through hard times.

But the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that life was now on the up for plumber Andrew Wilson.

Andrew Joseph Wilson, 34, from Seventeen Mile Rocks, pleaded guilty to stealing from Bunnings at Springfield Central on December 2, 2017.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said the theft happened at 2.30pm that day when Bunnings staff detained a man "with an assortment of plumbing supplies" in his ute that had not been paid for.

Sgt Colston said Wilson was detained at the Trade Exit by the loss prevention officer and could not provide a receipt for $642.15 - the value of the goods found in his ute.

Sgt Colston said Wilson told staff he had collected and put some items in his ute then re-entered Bunnings and paid for other items.

He got into his ute but was then stopped at the boom-gate.

Lawyer Yassar Khan said Wilson made full admissions.

At the time he was an independent contractor and although he did not have a great deal of work still needed supplies to be able to work.

"His financial situation is better now as he has full-time work," Mr Khan said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was not a small amount and it had been fortunate for Bunnings that he was stopped.

Wilson was fined $750 - sent to SPER. No criminal conviction was recorded.

