Tradie ‘lowers bar’ with behaviour in front of cops

Geoffrey Phillips leaves court after pleading guilty to a range of offences including failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.

Geoffrey Phillips leaves court after pleading guilty to a range of offences including failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.

AN IPSWICH tradesman who refused to give police a breath test has netted himself a jail term and been booted off the road.

Adding insult to injury Geoffrey Phillips was told by an Ipswich Magistrate that his behaviour in front of police had “lowered the bar of stupidity” when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Geoffrey Ronald Phillips, 44, a dad of four from Brassall, was sentenced on six charges that relate to two lots of traffic incidents in Dalby in the early hours of Saturday, November 28 last year.

Phillips pleaded guilty to four charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis (roadside and at the Dalby police station); driving when unlicensed; and obstructing police when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Dalby police were told to look out for a black Holden ute with silver rims that may have two intoxicated males inside.

Just before 2am the ute was seen at a McDonald’s car park, with Phillips in the driver’s seat.

Sgt Caldwell said Phillips picked up some gum but was directed by police not to put anything in his mouth because he would be breath tested. He then drank water from a bottle.

At the Dalby station he denied being the driver of the ute and continually refused to be breath tested.

Sgt Caldwell said he was uncooperative and became more belligerent before being put in the watch-house and charged.

Phillips was released at 5am, but at 5.20am police caught him driving the Holden ute despite having his licence suspended as a result of the initial offences.

Geoffrey Phillips leaves court after pleading guilty to a range of offences including failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.

Phillips again repeatedly refused to supply a breath specimen, and was arrested and taken back to Dalby police station.

The court heard his ute was subjected to a 90-day immobilisation order.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said he was a self-employed contractor and away working in Dalby at the time.

Ms Louden said Phillips did not remember much of the incident.

“It was a stupid risk that upon his release he got into his car and was driving to his hotel room while his licence was suspended. His car was impounded,” she said.

He had since completed the traffic offender’s program.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Phillips had done himself no favours with the way he behaved in front of the police.

“I sit in this court and think that the bar of stupidity cannot get any lower,” Mr Duroux said.

“Then here you are lowering the bar of stupidity further.”’

Phillips was sentenced to five concurrent jail terms of six months, four months, three months, two months, and one month.

The sentences were suspended for 18-months. He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service work.

Phillips was hit with three licence disqualifications, including two of two years each, and one of 18 months.

The length of the total disqualification will be determined by Queensland Transport.