Tradie, dad, claims using meth was for back pain

The driver, a tradie, said it was a complete mistake.

The driver, a tradie, said it was a complete mistake.

A TRADIE caught driving his children to school when disqualified and with the drug ice in his system told the court it was “a complete stuff up”.

Paul Bjarne Micheelsen, 39, from Redbank Plains, was sentenced to complete an 18-month probation order and his licence was disqualified for three years when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving (methylamphetamine); and driving when disqualified by court order in Redbank Plains at 9am on August 14.

The court was told that the carpenter had been self-medicating for severe back pain after suffering back injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Micheelsen explained that he usually rode bicycles with his children to school but foolishly drove that morning as they were late.

The drug was taken three days earlier.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she had grave doubts that methylamphetamine would be assisting his back pain.