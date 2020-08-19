Tradie charged over pouring petrol on dad

A mechanic has been charged over allegedly pouring petrol over his father and threatening to set him on fire.

The 23-year-old, who was not named to protect the alleged victim, appeared by videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court from the Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

The Tweed Heads man pleaded guilty to common assault after CCTV captured him punching his father during a drunken argument outside a pizza shop on August 13.

Court documents reveal police allege while on bail for the first assault, two days later the mechanic by trade had another argument with his father at their home in Tweed Heads.

Police say during the alleged incident the man poured petrol on his father and threatened to set him alight, punched a hole in the gyprock wall in his parents home and destroyed their two Samsung mobile phones.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging property and contravening a domestic violence order during the August 15, but not guilty to common assault and intimidation.

Court documents revealed the man's father refused to give a statement to police during either incident however there was an "extremely strong odour of petrol and it still smelt even though the floor had been cleaned with towels and the windows open to ventilate the house" when officers arrived.

Police were told the alleged victim had changed his shirt prior to the police arriving.

They were shown a shirt alleged to have been worn at the time of the attack which was wet and smelt strongly of petrol.

The accused man sobbed on videolink as defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said his client denied the petrol attack and suffered various mental health problems from exposure to chronic family violence at a young age.

Mr Gallagher told the court due to his client's parents' alcoholism he had left school in Year 7 and had recently reluctantly moved back in with them after a breakdown of his relationship.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the man's poor criminal history for domestic violence, the strong prosecution case, the risk to the victim and the fact the alleged offence was committed while on bail as well as while the man was subject to a Community Corrections Order for another offence were factors in denying bail.