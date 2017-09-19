Menu
Trades needed to help finish Ipswich mall redevlopment

Emma Clarke
by
26th Mar 2018 1:55 PM

THE next stage of the Ipswich Mall redevelopment is almost ready to get under way with contractors wanted to help restore the gardens and services.

Ipswich City Properties is looking for expressions of interest from civil engineering contractors who have the appropriate skills, experience and resources to design and build roadworks, landscaping and associated roadworks for the Ipswich Mall redevelopment.

The works includes complete detailed design for construction including obtaining all approvals, demolishing existing structures and removing the rubble, relocating storm water, water supply, power, lighting and communications, installing traffic lights and security bollards as well as landscape structures and plants.

Expressions of interest close at 2pm on Friday, April 13 and can be made by contacting Ipswich City Properties on 3211 2300.

It comes after the wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city, ready for a fresh new look to begin evolving this year.

The new Ipswich City Council administration building, the future food and beverage precinct and parts of Murphy's Pub are all ready for re-construction to begin in the first part of the year.

Murphy's Pub in Union Place has been deconstructed in consultation with heritage experts, with all non-original elements removed and all historically-significant elements either on-site or in storage ahead of restoration.

Expressions of Interest for the rebuilding project closed in November.

Work has also been completed to restore the Bremer St footpath with pedestrian access now available.

