MALL CRISIS: Ipswich traders' desperate plea after reports

LOOK AT ME: Poison Arrow owner Wayne Kemp wants to make it clear his business is not closing.

SURVIVING Ipswich Mall traders are desperate to get the message out that they will not be affected by demolition works set to start over the coming weeks.

Following widely publicised news that the mall redevelopment was about to start, several businesses that will be unaffected by demolition activity contacted the QT in an effort to get the word out to shoppers.

Despite the huge scale of the work to be carried out, several dozen businesses will continue to trade as normal for the foreseeable future.

Poison Arrow Retro owner Wayne Kemp said stories about the mall redevelopment had the unintended effect of scaring shoppers off.

"A story went up on the TV news on Sunday night and it seems a lot of people are under the impression that the entire mall is about to come crashing down," Mr Kemp said.

"I spent all day Monday trying to explain to customers that we are staying open.

"Quite a lot of businesses around here were getting phone calls asking what they were going to do once it all came crashing down.

"It came to the point where I was standing out on the street verbally telling people that we are still open."

The work that will take place in the mall is only set to affect the bottom section near the former Woolworths and Lowes.

The Bradfield pedestrian bridge will remain open, as will about 500 car parks in the City Square.

The top end of the mall, along with 30-40 businesses, will remain unaffected for the time being.

Eliza Woodruffe of the Limestone Emporium gift shop in the mall said business had dropped off significantly this week because of the confusion.

"This week has been terrible for all of the small businesses in the mall, with little to no trade happening," she said.

"We have heard people walking past the shops saying that they wonder what these shop owners are going to do now that they are closing.

"Our social media pages were flooded on Monday with questions about where we were moving to, and what are we going to do now."