Trade soars as customers rush to get water flowing

THE severe impacts of the drought have prompted a rush of customers at DJ's Electric Motor & Pump Centre.

People want all types of pumps ranging from domestic pool pumps to bore pumps.

DJ's Electric Motor & Pump Centre owner Darryl Trapp said spring trading started strongly and there was no sign of it slowing down soon.

"We only have to look a short distance from Ipswich to see the impact of the drought. We have a number of property owners who are looking to bring their bore pumps back online," Mr Trapp said.

Challenges occur when pumps have not been used for some time. They then need repair or replacement.

Bore water is becoming a lifeline for many on the land because of the lack of rain and the grim forecast for more dry weather to come.

"Fortunately, many already have the bore in place and it is about getting the pump working. Pumps in this situation are not required to be high pressure, they just need a constant flow," Mr Trapp said.

Land owners are turning to solar-powered pumps. The major challenge now is that many bores are drying up.

Mr Trapp said residents should consider using their washing machine water for gardens and lawns.

"We have a small pump that is a sump pump to do the job. It is a great way to get the water out and to where it can be useful," he said.

He said the dust storm and sudden rise in temperatures are having an impact on pools.

"This is a great time to check that the pool pump is working efficiently. Check for leaks or any sign of wear. Often, we can repair the pumps, so bring it in for a review before rushing to get a new pump," he said.

"Some bores are salty so we can assist with reduction of the salt concentration. People can go to desalination plants if they wish."

