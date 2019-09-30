Trade report: Where does your club stand?

With season 2019 run and won, the silly season is fast approaching.

This looms as one of the biggest off-seasons yet with a host of big names and lesser lights set to find new homes.

Where does your club stand ahead of the trade period and the draft?

What does your club need for 2020 and beyond to bolster its list? What draft picks do they have to snare new talent or bargain with at the trade table?

Who are the players your club is chasing, and who might they lose to opposition clubs?

Check out where your club sits:

ADELAIDE

Draft picks: 3 (via Carlton), 21 (via Carlton), 26

Delistings/retirements: Andy Otten (retired), Richard Douglas, Paul Hunter (delisted)

What they need: Young talent - and lots of it. With a mass exodus on the cards for an already ageing list, the Crows could fall off a cliff. Carlton's first-round pick - which they gained through the controversial Liam Stocker trade - will certainly help their cause, with a top-10 selection foreign to the club over the past decade. A complete reset may be their only option.

Who they are chasing: This will depend on who they lose at the trade table. They could poach Billy Frampton from Port Adelaide. A new coach is also high on the priority list.

Who will they lose: Bit of a shopping list here. Livewire Eddie Betts has been linked to a fairytale return home to his former club Carlton, while veteran ruckman Sam Jacobs has announced he will exercise his free agency rights, with GWS the likely suitor. Josh Jenkins and Alex Keath are looking for new homes this trade period while Hugh Greenwood has attracted interest from opposition clubs. Brad Crouch has been linked to Gold Coast, while Brodie Smith has interest from Brisbane. Even dual best-and-fairest Rory Laird has been raised in trade conversations despite being contracted until the end of 2021, but should remain. Unrestricted free agent Cam Ellis-Yolmen is definitely leaving and has been linked to the Lions, while Bryce Gibbs was dropped numerous times throughout the season.

Eddie Betts could be among a host of Crows players to depart.

BRISBANE LIONS

Draft picks: 17 (via Collingwood), 19 (via Gold Coast), 32, 42, 50, 86.

Delistings/retirements: Luke Hodge (retired)

What they need: With a young talent continuing to blossom, Brisbane is in a very good space despite a straight sets finals exit. Any off-season additions will be a bonus but after an extremely fortunate injury year, some depth players may be required if others walk out the door. A ready-made ruckman to step in for Stefan Martin would help shore up their list along with a running defender..

Who they are chasing: The Lions are on the hunt for speedster Brodie Smith, but the chances of him leaving are unlikely. The Lions have shown a keen interest in Sun Callum Ah Chee, with the former top-10 draft pick receiving limited opportunities this season. Free agent Cam Ellis-Yolmen could head north along with fellow Crow Hugh Greenwood to improve their midfield depth, while luckless Hawk Grant Birchall may be sought after as a Hodge replacement.

Who will they lose: Tom Cutler looks destined to return to Victoria after being a victim of Brisbane's non-existent injury list, playing just three games in 2019. Nick Robertson could also be on the move despite being called on for their semi-final and playing an important role on Lachie Whitfield. The club is yet to announce their delistings, with a few Lions having nervous waits ahead of them.

CARLTON

Draft picks: 8 (via Port Adelaide), 39, 44 (via Port Adelaide), 71 (via GWS), 80 (via Adelaide)

Delistings/retirements: Dale Thomas, Tom Bugg, Alex Fasolo (retired), Jarrod Garlett, Pat Kerr, Kym LeBois, Matthew Lobbe, Jarrod Pickett, Angus Schumacher (delisted)

What they need: A couple of ready-made small forwards to complement their young talls would be welcomed, which they should secure through the trade period. A young half-back may be looked at in the draft with Kade Simpson in the twilight of his career.

Who they are chasing: Jack Martin has nominated Carlton as his preferred destination, with the asking price at the trade table now the next step. A host of small forwards have been linked to the Blues - Sydney's Tom Papley being their top priority. Out-of-favour Tiger Dan Butler or Sam Gray could be entertained, while the possible return of Eddie Betts will get Blues fans excited.

Who will they lose: The thing the Blues are likely to lose is draft picks to get the likes of Martin and Papley through the door. Papley could require their first-round pick, which the Swans may need to land Dons star Joe Daniher.

COLLINGWOOD

Draft picks: 33, 51, 64 (via Hawthorn), 69

Delistings/retirements: Daniel Wells, Tyson Goldsack (retired), Sam Murray (delisted)

What they need: The Pies didn't look like they needed much until their preliminary final loss. They do have Mason Cox to return from injury, but they may look to snap up a key forward for extra reinforcements. A ready-made ruckman to replace Grundy in the event of injury would strengthen the list, along with some additional young talent to lower their age profile.

Who they are chasing: Ruckman Darcy Cameron has been at the back of the queue for the Swans and will hunt for extra opportunity, with the Pies showing a keen interest. The 24-year-old has played just one senior game in three seasons at Sydney.

Who will they lose: It will be interesting see whether Jamie Elliott heads down the road to Melbourne, with the Dees keen on the exciting forward. Will they be able to sway him with a better deal?

ESSENDON

Draft picks: 29, 35 (via GWS), 47, 60 (via Fremantle), 65, 83

Delistings/retirements: Mark Baguley, David Myers, Luke Lavender (retired), Matt Dea, Ben McNiece, Jordan Houlahan (delisted)

What they need: The Bombers have plenty of dash but have lacked grunt in their engine room for some time. They are also in desperate need of a ruckman to support Tom Bellchambers, and will require a tall forward if Joe Daniher leaves. Their key defensive stocks may also need to be bolstered.

Who they are chasing: Paddy Ryder toured The Hanger but won't return to his former club - choosing St Kilda instead - while Essendon inquired about Richmond free agent Brandon Ellis. Another name linked to Bombers is Sam Powell-Pepper, who could help solve their midfield issues, while his Port Adelaide teammate Dougal Howard has also attracted interest.

Who will they lose: Father-son star Joe Daniher could be off to the Swans with the tall forward yet to make a call on his future. His teammate Zach Merrett didn't exactly give a vote of confidence. There was speculation in the middle of the year that Orazio Fantasia was after a move back to South Australia, which was quashed at the time. Meanwhile, Jayden Laverde could attract some interest at the trade table.

Will Joe Daniher be at the Bombers next season?

FREMANTLE

Draft picks: 6, 24, 78

Delistings/retirements: Aaron Sandilands (retired), Hayden Ballantyne, Harley Bennell, Ryan Nyhuis, Shane Kersten, Scott Jones (delisted)

What they need: Another experienced midfielder to support Nat Fyfe and emerging midfielders Angus Brayshaw and Adam Cerra would also help out. They might be after a couple of wingmen following the trade period, but a rebuild looms large with a new coach and CEO. The Dockers could have two first-round picks at the end of October.

Who they are chasing: The Dockers remain a chance to lure star Tim Kelly if the Eagles don't satisfy Geelong's demands (again) during the trade period. However, the draft looms as their biggest point of call this off-season. Sam Powell-Pepper, Roo forward Mason Wood and Lions hard nut Nick Robertson have also been linked to the club.

Who will they lose: Brad Hill has nominated the Saints as his preferred destination, with the speedster set to sign a lucrative long-term deal at Moorabbin. Ed Langdon is another Docker out the door as he eyes a return to Victoria, with the duo leaving a gaping hole in the midfield. Connor Blakely could also be plucked from the Dockers despite signing a three-year deal in July.

GEELONG

Draft picks: 16, 34, 52, 88

Delistings/retirements: Jordan Cunico, Jamaine Jones (delisted)

What they need: A ruckman is top of the wish list after missing out on Todd Goldstein despite offering a four-year deal to the ageing Kangaroos big man. They made a play for Goldstein's teammate Shaun Higgins, illustrating the need for a midfield finisher - especially if Tim Kelly departs. Who will play full-forward after Tom Hawkins (31) is gone?

Who they are chasing: The Cats have tried to land Jack Steven before and should get another chance to pick up the four-time Trevor Barker medallist. Could want-away Crow Josh Jenkins help solve their ruck and forward issues?

Who will they lose: Tim Kelly is certain to request a trade to West Coast and it's likely to happen this time. It's just a question of what the Cats get in return. Out of favour rucks Zac Smith and Ryan Abbott might look elsewhere, and Could Charlie Constable chase more senior opportunities at another club? Gary Ablett's future is still uncertain.

GOLD COAST

Draft picks: 1, 14 (via Brisbane), 54 (via Richmond), 73, 85 (via West Coast)

Delistings/retirements: Michael Rischitelli (retired), Jack Leslie, Brad Scheer, Connor Nutting (delisted)

What they need: All the help they can get, and the two most talented kids in the country will go a long way. The club has appealed for an additional first round pick, which would net them future stars Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson - the standout pair in the 2019 draft crop. An experienced key forward, a star midfielder and a composed half-back are among the players the Suns sorely need. They also wouldn't mind some luck with injury.

Who they are chasing: The Suns are set to land Tiger free agent Brandon Ellis, offering him a long-term deal to leave Punt Rd. They have also shown interest in Crows pair Eddie Betts and Hugh Greenwood, but Betts has signalled his preference to go to Carlton over the lowly Suns. After missing out on Shaun Burgoyne, they may look at teammate Grant Birchall if the Hawks cut ties with the veteran defender.

Who will they lose: Gold Coast will say goodbye to its 2012 mini-draft selection Jack Martin, who is set to land at Carlton during the trade period. Another top range draftee departing the Suns for greener pastures. Their cross-town rivals are likely to acquire the services of Callum Ah Chee, with a lack of consistency and injury keeping him to just 45 games in four seasons.

GWS GIANTS

Draft picks: 11, 17, 53, 75 (via Carlton), 89

Delistings/retirements: Jordan Cunico, Jamaine Jones (delisted)

What they need: Another club with a desperate need for a ruckman after Shane Mumford barely made it to the finish line this year. They are well stocked for talent in just about every other position, what they need most is a chance to atone for their Grand Final shocker.

Who they are chasing: They will get Crows veteran Sam Jacobs to fill that ruck hole after he became the first player this year to announce his intention to exercise his free agency rights. No other big targets on the radar but could they snare another left-field player like the unwanted Matt de Boer?

Who will they lose: The annual harvesting of the Giants list is back on, with Adam Tomlinson on the way out after playing 25 games this year. Former No.1 draft pick Jonathon Patton is set to follow Tom Scully to Hawthorn. Heath Shaw said he would retire if the Giants won the flag but will play on with unfinished business to attend to.

HAWTHORN

Draft picks: 10, 28, 45 (via Port Adelaide), 82, 89 (via Collingwood)

Delistings/retirements: Jarryd Roughead (retired)

What they need: The Hawks could do with some bolstering to their bookends, with an experienced key forward one of their greatest deficiencies. Injecting young talent through the draft will prove crucial as they enter with their first top-10 pick since 2006.

Who they are chasing: Hawthorn should get their wish in securing spearhead Jon Patton, who opted to stay out of action for the Giants to allow his injury-prone body to be fresh for 2020. Sam Frost has also been floated as a potential trade target for the Hawks following a career best season for the key defender, and they are one of a few clubs interested in Hugh Greenwood.

Who will they lose: Will the Hawks hold on to runner Isaac Smith? The lure of opposition clubs could be too much for the three-time premiership Hawk, who turns 31 in December. Paul Puopolo and Grant Birchall could be other veterans to depart as the club weigh up their futures. It will be intriguing to see what pick the Hawks give up for Patton.

Jonathon Patton appears set to be a Hawk in 2020.

MELBOURNE

Draft picks: 2, 20, 38, 56, 74

Delistings/retirements: Jordan Lewis, Tim Smith, Corey Maynard, Guy Walker (retired), Jeff Garlett, Declan Keilty (delisted)

What they need: The Demons are crying out for extra leg-speed through the middle and better ball use going inside 50. A wingman who could provide both of those facets would be ideal, along with a key forward to support Tom McDonald and Sam Weideman. Their first-round draft pick (currently pick 2 ) should secure a quality player.

Who they are chasing: Melbourne is after Docker Ed Langdon and are in the box seat to get the speedster. They are favourites to nab free agent Adam Tomlinson as well, with the versatile Giant able to fill a variety of roles. The Dees have also tabled an offer to Pies forward Jamie Elliott, but he hasn't shown any intent in leaving Collingwood just yet.

Who will they lose: The Dees shouldn't lose too much despite a horror season, but clubs have shown interest in mobile key defender Sam Frost. Tomlinson and Elliott would cost them nothing, while they won't have to break the bank to get Langdon. They are yet to sign Billy Stretch, who could look elsewhere.

NORTH MELBOURNE

Draft picks: 7, 25, 43, 68 (via Brisbane), 79

Delistings/retirements: Scott Thompson, Sam Wright, Red Og Murphy (retired), Nathan Hrovat, Declan Watson, Tom Wilkinson (delisted)

What they need: The Roos will be on the hunt for a ready-made key defender to fill the void of the retiring Scott Thompson. Another inside midfielder would help take the load off Ben Cunnington, while life after Todd Goldstein - who committed to the club on a three year deal last week - should come into their thinking.

Who they are chasing: North Melbourne are vying for Swans forward Tom Papley, with new coach Rhyce Shaw a former assistant coach at Sydney. They have also inquired about Dees defender Sam Frost who could slot into their back six, while Dougal Howard is another key defender in their firing line.

Who will they lose: They won't be losing Shaun Higgins, the smooth moving Roo signed a one-year extension with the club on Monday. However, young forward Mason Wood appears to be on the table with Fremantle showing interest.

PORT ADELAIDE

Draft picks: 9, 27, 61 (via North Melbourne), 62 (via Adelaide), 63, 66 (Western Bulldogs), 81

Delistings/retirements: Jack Trengove, Cam Hewett, Kai Pudney (delisted)

What they need: The Power midfield is full to the brim with tough inside midfielders, but are in desperate need of some elite ball users in there - especially those with pace. They may be searching for another ruck/forward option after Paddy Ryder departs and Justin Westhoff turns 33 this week.

Who they are chasing: Port Adelaide have shown little interest in opposition players and appears set to invest in the draft for the second straight year. Who could blame them after the gems they unearthed last season? Although they are interested in Bomber small forward Orazio Fantasia.

Who will they lose: Ryder appears set to return to Victoria for another fresh start. Meanwhile, Sam Gray, Sam Powell-Pepper and Dougal Howard have also attracted interest. Can they keep them all?

Sam Powell-Pepper could help solve Essendon’s inside midfield issues.

RICHMOND

Draft picks: 18, 36, 37 (via Gold Coast), 70 (via Geelong), 72, 90

Delistings/retirements: Shaun Grigg, Mav Weller (retired)

What they need: What could possibly make this team better? You would be hard pressed to find a weakness in the well-oiled Tiger machine, and they got some valuable games into youngsters in the first half of the year. A hard-running wingman may be on the wish list.

Who they are chasing: After landing mega recruit Tom Lynch last year, the Tigers aren't likely to be big players this trade period.

Who will they lose: Brandon Ellis has been offered a lucrative long-term deal to join his namesake Corey at the Suns, and is set to take it. Small forward Dan Butler was in and out of the side this year and may look for greater opportunity at a new club. After losing depth players like Ellis, Anthony Miles and Sam Lloyd last year, players like Butler and Connor Menadue might face a similar fate. Kamdyn McIntosh isn't going anywhere.

ST KILDA

Draft picks: 5, 55 (via Gold Coast), 67 (via West Coast), 77

Delistings/retirements: David Armitage, Billy Longer, Lewis Pierce, Sam Rowe (delisted)

What they need: Some added pace in the midfield would strengthen the Saints midfield, while a key defender could be considered with Nathan Brown getting on (31 in December). Rowan Marshall shone in the ruck this season, but the axings of Billy Longer and Lewis Pierce mean their ruck stocks are thin.

Who they are chasing: It's set to be a massive off-season for the Saints with several players potentially landing at Moorabbin. The most significant of those is Docker Brad Hill, who has nominated the Saints as his club of choice. They are also in the box seat to secure Sydney's Zak Jones, with Power ruckman Paddy Ryder also committing to the club. The latter will provide vital assistance to Marshall in the ruck and up forward. The Saints have been hot on Adam Tomlinson for some time but Dees are the front runners in that race, while they lost out to the Bulldogs for tall defender Alex Keath.

Who will they lose: There are always casualties when clubs go hard in the off-season and forward Josh Bruce is set to be traded to the Bulldogs. The pick they get for Bruce could help facilitate other trade moves. Jack Steven wishes to move to Geelong in vastly different circumstances to be closer to family.

SYDNEY

Draft picks: 4, 23 (via St Kilda), 40, 49 (via West Coast), 57 (via Carlton), 58, 76

Delistings/retirements: Jarrad McVeigh, Heath Grundy, Kieran Jack, Nick Smith (retired)

What they need: The Swans will need to fill the holes of their farewelled veterans, and the forward line struggled without Lance Franklin for most of the year. That could be a sign of the future, with key forward reinforcements a must. Blooding youth should continue to be the focus for John Longmire as they work their way back up the ladder.

Who they are chasing: Sydney could pull off one of the most significant moves of the trade period with their eyes set on Bombers spearhead Joe Daniher, who could follow the lead of Franklin and Kurt Tippett in previous years. Speculation has only intensified since he met with Swans CEO Tom Harley mid-year, with the Bombers giving Daniher space to make up his mind. It's looking good, Swans fans.

Who will they lose: The Blues are after Tom Papley but Sydney remains confident it won't have to trade the small forward to land Daniher. Will the Swans have to give up two first rounders to get him in the door? Zak Jones appears destined to be a Saint in 2020, while ruckman Darcy Cameron has been starved of opportunity and seems headed to Collingwood.

Can the Swans keep Tom Papley and land Joe Daniher?

WEST COAST

Draft picks: 13, 22 (via Sydney), 31, 59 (via St Kilda)

Delistings/retirements: Chris Masten, Fraser McInnes, Patrick Bines, Brodie Riach (delisted)

What they need: The Eagles may look to find an immediate replacement for the provisionally suspended Willie Rioli as the ASADA investigation unfolds. He could prove to be a massive loss in West Coast's forward half. Some extra pace and star power in the middle would assist the likes of Elliot Yeo and Luke Shuey and there's one man who will do just that. A rock solid key defender and a young lead-up forward to follow Josh Kennedy may also be in their thinking.

Who they are chasing: They missed out last year, but the Eagles will be throw everything at want-away Cats star Tim Kelly this trade period. However, West Coast will be giving up a lot more this time around after a fantastic year from the dynamic midfielder. Expect all their eggs to be in the Kelly basket.

Who will they lose: The Eagles have let go premiership midfielder Chris Masten, but could some star power be squeezed out to make space for Kelly? Losing some top-end draft picks appears inevitable to satisfy Geelong's demands, especially with the Dockers circling.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Draft picks: 12, 30, 41 (va St Kilda), 46 (via Hawthorn), 48, 84

Delistings/retirements: Dale Morris, Liam Picken, Tom Boyd (retired)

What they need: The Bulldogs are crying out for a pack marking key forward to take the pressure off Aaron Naughton in the forward 50. A speedy wingman would complement their elite on-ball brigade, while they may look to bolster their defence with a hardened tall after Dale Morris's retirement. A back-up ruckman to help out Tim English might also be looked at.

Who they are chasing: The Bulldogs should add another key forward to the mix with Josh Bruce announcing the Kennel as his desired new home. Crows defender Alex Keath is another to nominate the Dogs as his preferred destination, and will slot in nicely at centre-half back. They have also been linked to runner Hawthorn Isaac Smith, who would be an excellent fit.

Who will they lose: The club is in a good space here with most of their key players locked in. The Bulldogs have not cut any players as it stands, but are yet to offer free agent Tory Dickson a new deal.