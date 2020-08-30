Trade college moulding students for work in tough economy

AN Ipswich trade college in its foundation year has celebrated its first student securing an apprenticeship, as it prepares young people for work in an economy rocked by COVID-19.

The Australian Industry Trade College opened its fifth campus in January.

The youth unemployment rate in Ipswich was at 20.1 per cent in April, up from 11 per cent in the same month last year, with coronavirus forcing Australia into its first recession in 27 years.

Students at the independent co-ed senior school split their time between the classroom, where they study a Queensland Certificate of Education, and out in industry.

The AITC in Ipswich saw its first school-based apprentice Billy Mole begin a career in painting just in time for National Skills Week, which runs until August 30.

The Year 11 student was signed up by Ipswich business Kendall Custom painting for a school-based apprenticeship

“Billy’s work experience feedback was perfect, he scored straight 10s,” industry consultant Jason O’Halloran said.

“Billy’s employer Shane Kendall said he had never seen a happier young guy who just got in and worked.

“Shane was very impressed with Billy, saying he was never distracted by his phone, and actively engaged Shane and his team in conversation over lunch.

“When I placed Billy with Shane, I knew their personality would be a match.”

Billy started a Certificate III in Painting and Decorating and will work with Mr Kendall five to seven weeks out of each term, in alignment with the AITC’s unique curriculum.

He will move into full-time work upon his graduation.

When students start at AITC, they are assigned an industry consultant to support them in securing work experience and an apprenticeship or traineeship over the course of their senior schooling.

“Billy is a great example for all our young people, he is proof that doing the small things well and living by our AITC values will see you snapped up quickly by an employer in your chosen industry,” Mr O’Halloran said.

