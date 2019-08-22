'Trad must resign': Unionists storm Parliament

Hundreds of construction workers have stormed Parliament House demanding Deputy Premier Jackie Trad resign and the Cross River Rail delivery authority be scrapped.

It comes as Ms Trad faced a grilling during a fiery Parliament question time this morning over the government's integrity crisis with MPs asking why she won't 'do the right thing by Queenslanders' and resign.

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar - among those storming Parliament House - said the Deputy Premier and CRRDA are not up to the task of managing the $5.4 billion rail project from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills.

It is the strongest the union has come out against Trad.

CFMEU protesters storm parliament. Photo: Danielle O'Neal

"Right now we have more energy and political capital being spent on Jackie Trad's $700,000 investment property than we do on the largest infrastructure project in Queensland," he said.

"She is no friend of the worker. The Labor government should do the right thing."

Ravbar said that inaction on behalf of the government will see the CFMEU protesting up until the October election.

ETU state secretary Peter Ong said the ALP has lost it way.

"We don't expect to have to protest in front of an ALP party,"

"So for us to be out here protesting it must be really bad."

During Question Time grilling Ms Trad said she has made her position abundantly clear about if she would resign.

"I have always endeavored to do the right thing," she said.

"I will ensure that I abide by the rules and if there is an investigation that follows the assessment by the CCC I will do what is right.

"I will refer those (opposite) to the long list of issues that the Premier put on the table in relation to those opposite's track record when in government."

Ms Trad went on to slam the LNP over its "diamond membership", which ensures property developers can still be part of the LNP amid Labor's donation ban.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during Question Time in Parliament House. AAP Image/Jono Searle)

It comes after the Palaszczuk Government faced a fresh integrity crisis when the Courier-Mail this morning revealed Keppel MP Brittany Lauga only declared an overnight stay from March at the private residence of a businessman behind a major tourism development in her electorate on July 30.

The MP last night said she declared the hospitality as soon as she realised it was not covered in the cost of the trip.

Meanwhile Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will report back today on whether her deputy Jackie Trad breached the Parliament's own rule book by not declaring her Woolloongabba investment property to ministerial colleagues.

The Premier couldn't answer the Opposition's left-field question yesterday about whether Ms Trad had complied with standing orders in her dealing with minister and public servants.