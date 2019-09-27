Tractor thief escapes police in Redbank Plains

Police are searching for the people responsible for a spate of thefts in Redbank Plains.

POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a person that stole a tractor from a property on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains.

Between 2:00am and 2:30am on Thursday, September 12, a tractor was stolen from the property.

Police conducting a patrol of the area located the tractor being driven along the road, however the driver ran off prior to being confronted by officers.

A person returned a short time later and loaded the tractor onto another vehicle.

Investigators believe that the tractor may have been involved in several thefts that have occurred across the Redbank Plains area.

Anyone who has information or has sighted the tractor is urged to contact police.