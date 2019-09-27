Menu
Police are searching for the people responsible for a spate of thefts in Redbank Plains.
Tractor thief escapes police in Redbank Plains

Navarone Farrell
27th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a person that stole a tractor from a property on Greenwood Village Rd, Redbank Plains.

MORE BIZARRE IPSWICH CRIME: 'Silly sausage': shopper hits snag after eating evidence

Between 2:00am and 2:30am on Thursday, September 12, a tractor was stolen from the property.

Police conducting a patrol of the area located the tractor being driven along the road, however the driver ran off prior to being confronted by officers.

A person returned a short time later and loaded the tractor onto another vehicle.

Investigators believe that the tractor may have been involved in several thefts that have occurred across the Redbank Plains area.

Anyone who has information or has sighted the tractor is urged to contact police.

