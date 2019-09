A rescue helicopter has been flown to an accident involving a tractor north of Townsville

A rescue helicopter has been flown to an accident involving a tractor north of Townsville

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a tractor accident north of Townsville.

An adult male has reportedly suffered injuries to his torso and legs in the accident, which happened about 12.30pm at Mount Fox.

The Queensland Rescue helicopter has flown to the scene, and Queensland Ambulance Service crews have attended to the patient.

A QAS spokesman said the extent of the man's injuries were yet to be confirmed.

MORE TO COME