Trackers on back burner as new detention centre announced

A NEW youth detention centre will be built as the Palaszczuk Government struggles to get control of overcrowding.

Youth Minister Di Farmer announced yesterday the government would spend $320million expanding, building and staffing new beds and implementing other initiatives aimed at reducing re-offending.

She admitted there was not yet any quick fix to deal with children being held in police watch-houses because the state's two youth detention centres were full.

Ms Farmer said a 32-bed youth detention centre would be built at Wacol for $150million and 16 more beds would be added to the existing Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, costing $27million. Queensland Police would also be tasked with making surprise visits to young people on bail to ensure they are meeting conditions.

"This investment will expand the current statewide capacity from 254 beds to 302 beds, ensuring we have better and safer conditions for young people in detention and our staff," she said.

Ms Farmer said the government were still considering recommendations to use GPS trackers to release children into the community and raise the age of criminal responsibility.