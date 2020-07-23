Track record possible after cracking Ipswich heats

The flying Group One winner Oh Mickey set a cracking pace in heats of the Ipswich Young Guns series at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

The flying Group One winner Oh Mickey set a cracking pace in heats of the Ipswich Young Guns series at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

DOGWATCH

THE Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club was the place to be as Queensland's up and coming stars assembling for heats of the Ipswich Young Guns.

Eight classy runners booked their spots for a what is set to be a cracking final this week with a potential track record on the table.

Group One winner Oh Mickey was a strong series favourite coming into the heats, going up at Winx odds $1.04 from box one in the first heat.

The superstar didn't disappoint. In just his second run ever at Ipswich, he covered the 520 metres in 30 seconds flat, more than justifying his quote in the 10 length romp.

To put the run in perspective, the track record stands at 29.97, by Ray and Mary Burman's champion bitch Champagne Sally and Terry Jordan prolific Group winner Fernando Blaster.

The Selena Zammit trained runner, known for his electric early speed, didn't muck around driving through to comfortably hold them at the first turn.

Peter O'Reilly's honest chaser Flying Jet was just that, sticking with the champ early before Oh Mickey drew away late.

Flying Jet still landed the second automatic qualifying spot into the series final.

The pair drew alongside each other in the final. Flying Jet, in the two, and Oh Mickey in box three.

To be any chance, Flying Jet is going to have to beat Oh Mickey out which is no easy task, but it'll be on between the pair early.

Despite the $1.40 quote there were question marks over premiership leading male trainer Darren Johnstone's Federal Morgan.

The dog had had never seen the 520 metres at Ipswich under race conditions until his Young Guns assignment.

Greyhound Federal Morgan. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

The dog has been a revelation since arriving in Johnstone's kennel from NSW in May, finishing fourth in The Group One Brisbane Cup and a 24.66 winner over the 431 at Ipswich.

Everything pointed to him handling the 520 metres but he still had to deliver.

Deliver he did pouncing on the lead from box two and getting right away from the rest of the field with the exception of Wayne Scott's Townson Beach who was running the race of his life at $31.

It was Federal Morgan who ticked all the boxes though, despite being pressured he never gave up the lead. He had every right to get the wobbles late but he hit the line strong to win in 30.32 a superb run considering it was his first look.

The dog looks Oh Mickey's biggest threat in the final especially after he came up with box one, which he has been faultless from in Queensland.

Oh Mickey has him for strength. But if Federal Morgan can pinch a break early and make Oh Mickey do the chasing the Group One champion will have to run serious time again to beat him.

Townson Beach got no favours at the box draw posted wide in the eight. He'll be hoping for trouble early and is an outside chance to sail into the placings late.

Marske flashes home in the Ipswich Young Guns heats. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Darren Russell's two-year-old Marske was a drifting favourite in heat three.

The dog has done everything that's been asked of him so far him his career, but a Young Guns heat was by far his biggest challenge yet.

The dog has only been away in his Albion Park wins but saved his best for the big stage pinging from box four to lead them around the first turn and down the back.

Normally when a dog of his strength gets to the front as easy as he did it's get in the cue time but not when Tony Zammit's Frieda Las Vegas is in the race.

After making the Vince Curry final earlier in the year, the bitch went on a remarkable eight from eight campaign at Albion Park establishing her trademark racing pattern of flying home from seemingly impossible positions.

She was back in the ruck early and had plenty of dogs between herself and Marske, but never gave up motoring home to cut the leader to a length and loom as a real knockout hope in the final.

The pair got no favours in the box draw. Marske, in five, will have to begin like a bomb again, while Frieda Las Vegas will have to bide her time from the six and hope for luck in running.

Cyclone Arrow. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

It was a clean sweep for the favourites when Tony Apap's progressive ex-Victorian Cyclone Arrow took out heat four.

Cyclone Arrow is another dog having a first look at the track. He did a bit wrong but still managed a 30.60 clip.

Blue Day got the fly for Tommy Tzouvelis and put a good gap into the favourite around the first turn who stuck to the rail early and began to knuckle down to his task down the back.

Cyclone Arrow looked like he was about to blow right past Blue Day who really dug in late and made the favourite work for a half-length win.

Apap's runner is another of intrigue in the final, his first three runs at Albion Park were all wins, but more notably he improved from 30.14 to 30.09 and then 29.84.

If he can make the same sharp jump after his first run at Ipswich along with Frieda Las Vegas he'll be air borne albeit from the squeeze box in four.

Blue Day is again drawn off the track in seven and will have to hope for a scrimmage inside to get clear air around the first turn, but the dog showed he's got plenty of fight if he can lead.

Thrilling showdown looms

OH Mickey is the clear and deserved favourite for the race, but will likely come up a very skinny quote after his historic heat run.

For punters looking for a bit more value. Federal Morgan continues to tick every box.

If he can lead from the inside and Flying Jet frustrate Oh Mickey early, he's a bit chance.

The race also maps well for Cyclone Arrow who should come up very generous each way odds, the three dogs drawn inside him will crash for the fence and Marske outside is of similar ability out of the boxes.

If Apap's runner can get the camp on the leaders he's more than capable of coming off their backs for a big finish.

All doors are open to the public Saturday night, so pundits wanting to see some of the best dogs in Queensland go at it should get down to the club on Saturday night.

Greyhound Velocity Bettina. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Top Velocity standout in Ipswich Grand Prix

THE exciting action wasn't over after the Young Guns heats with the time-honoured Ipswich Grand Prix run over Australia's longest staying distance 732 metres.

The race drew dual Group Queenslanders as well as a multiple time Wentworth Park winning stayer Ninja Queen for Rob Littlefield.

Although things didn't go his was on the night, Littlefield put it best when he said the race was Australia's purest staying test.

The locally trained Velocity Bettina added to her war chest of wins over the winter.

The front running stayer burst out of box two putting a five-length gap on her nearest rival running the quickest first sectional ever over the trip 16.88 early.

The race was far from over.

The question has always been floated whether Velocity Bettina was a true stayer. She couldn't have answered any better as she held them comfortably over the gruelling journey to put a punctuation mark on her past few months of racing.

Jeff Crawford's Group One Queensland Cup winner Classy Ethics was brave in defeat, having to overcome the eight early. She took some ground off the winner for a brave second.

Kev Ellis walks away from the winter staying races with a Group Three Super Stayers crown, a Listed Dashing Corsair win, a gallant second to Classy Ethics in The Group One Brisbane Cup and an Ipswich Grand Prix victory to round it off.