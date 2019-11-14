Track record in Gold Cup series

Trainer Terry Jordan with joint track record holder Fernando Blaster, from the heats of the latest Ipswich Gold Cup series.

Trainer Terry Jordan with joint track record holder Fernando Blaster, from the heats of the latest Ipswich Gold Cup series.

DOGWATCH

THE Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club took over the prime time Thursday night slot last week for one of their biggest meetings of the year.

Five top class heats decided who would be contesting this year’s Group Three Gold Cup Final.

In a coup for Queensland greyhound racing, seven of the eight dogs who advanced to the final are locally trained.

However, it was the Northern Rivers trained Fernando Blaster for Terry Jordan who would send a buzz around track equalling Champagne Sally’s 520 metre track record in a blistering 29.97 heat win.

Fernando Blaster went up a $2.20 favourite for his heat off the back of his Group Two Lismore Cup triumph a week earlier.

However, Jordan admitted there were concerns about his race fitness with the heat just his third start back from a two-month spell.

Any concerns were put to bed early when the dog forged to the lead at the first turn and proceeded to break the record for the fastest second sectional, running away from Tony Apap’s boom six hundred metre dog Shorino to equal the record and advance to the final as a firm favourite where he will jump from box three.

Post-race Jordan said he knew his chaser was travelling well but was as surprised as anyone to see the time come up and said the dog would only strip fitter for the final meaning an outright track record is within reach.

Are Jay Junior delivered a different kind of surprise for punters in heat one, the two-year-old upstaging some big-name rivals to land the prize for Mark Saal’s Cranley kennel at $31, eliminating 431 metre track record holder Regal Recall in the process.

Heat two provided a local victory from the impressive Velocity Bettina for Kev Ellis who remains unbeaten over track and trip, also boasting last months Ipswich Futurity to her resume.

Despite the slick 30.23 run Ellis admitted the two-year-old had plenty to overcome in the final, shifting from an inside draw to box six where she has struggled to perform from in her young career.

Silver Stunner marched on from last weeks prelude win to notch up another impressive performance winning heat three for Travis Elson.

The dog’s unique racing style where he often drifts back to the tail before charging his way through the field makes him an intriguing prospect for the final.

Elson was rapt to draw box one for the final hoping to find a spot on the rail out of the first turn and given any sort of clear running will have last crack at them late.

Wise Misty also showed it pays to have experience on the track when she used her trademark early speed to barge to an early lead for Craig Hazelgrove and despite being the slowest heat time will play a big roll in how the final is run as she looks to crash to the rails from the outside box.

Stinger Noir for Selena Zammit, Charming Chaos for Tony Brett and Maywyn’s Noise for Rob Essex complete a star-studded field, be sure to check back here for all the results next week.

Saturday sprint heats

THE Ipswich Sprint Final is always run in conjunction with the Cup and Saturday served up three heats of short course specialists, the quickest eight to contest the blink and you miss it final.

The rule of thumb if you miss the start out of the 431 boxes at Ipswich it’s race over, but not for the Cyndie Elson trained Hay Billy, who spotted Brian Baker’s One Mumma four lengths out of the boxes tracking it down in the last stride in a quick 25.07.

The dog is again drawn outside One Mumma in box seven for the final and if he leaves a bit better will take a world of beating.

NSW visitor Lock ‘Em took out heat two for Scott McGuinness, while Sleek Style took out the final heat at $15 for Reg Hazelgrove.

Big week for the Bowes

CLIFTON trainer Gerard Bowe enjoyed an eye-catching double on Tuesday’s card, starting with an electric 24.78 in the 431 metre Maiden Final for Tralee Road in race three.

The dog, who is only 17 months old, put up more than 13 lengths on his rivals. Tralee Road looks set to win a lot more races over the track and trip with exceptional box manners.

Bowe brought up a double with Final Plea over the 520-metre trip, who only got a run in the field after late scratching’s but went ahead to win in 30.43 a time comparable to the heats of the Ipswich Cup.

Gerard’s nephew and fellow trainer Justin Bowe had arguably the biggest win of his career with young stayer Slick Raven running her rivals ragged over the 720 metres at Wentworth Park, when just over a month ago she was racing in restricted company at Ipswich.

Drought relief starts with dogs

IN conjunction with their biggest meeting of the year the club has launched a drought relief fund for our suffering farmers.

With plenty of people expected on track patrons, trainers and all in attendance will be asked to dig deep for something affecting many Queenslanders.