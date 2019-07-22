QR track manager issues message to Supercars over 2020 race

NEGOTIATORS should do everything they can to ensure Ipswich's Queensland Raceway event remains on next year's Supercars calendar, a senior track official says.

As talks over the future of Ipswich's largest event remain unresolved, the most senior official at Queensland Raceway has called for a solution.

It is understood negotiations hinge on a commitment to upgrade the facility, which has had little aesthetic work done since it opened two decades ago.

Queensland Raceway general manager Keith Lewis said the event was the largest for the circuit, dubbed 'the paperclip'.

"We look forward to it every year," he said.

"It helps with the profile of the circuit."

The track manager encouraged negotiators to do what they could to ensure the nation's premier motorsport category returns to Ipswich.

"Queensland Raceways would be keen to see Supercars back," he said.

"We'd be disappointed if they chose not to come back.

"Negotiations are ongoing but they're out of our control."

His call comes as the QT revealed on Saturday the future of the city's largest event was in serious doubt.

A Supercars spokesman said talks were ongoing.

Forty-six Supercars races have been held at the venue since 1999.

Mr Lewis said the circuit would survive if the category pulled the pin after this year's event.

Queensland Raceway regularly holds club days and rents the tack for private uses.

"The Queensland Raceway business model is predominately about recreational motorsport and growing grass-roots motorsport," Mr Lewis said.

"The pinnacle events we hold would be events like the V8 Supercars... which grows the profile."

This year marks the 23rd visit by the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship to Queensland Raceway since the first back in 1999.

The circuit hosted two rounds - a sprint and the pre-Bathurst 500-kilometre endurance race - in both 1999 and 2000.

Mr Lewis said preparations for this year's Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint were on schedule.

"It's busy... All the Victorian teams arrive on Wednesday," he said.

Get your tickets for the event at www.supercars.com.