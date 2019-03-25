Tracey's bid to help team chase back-to-back titles

VITAL IMPACT: Sports' opener Lynelle Packer goes on the attack during her top score of 48 in Saturday's first division semi-final win over T.C United.

VITAL IMPACT: Sports' opener Lynelle Packer goes on the attack during her top score of 48 in Saturday's first division semi-final win over T.C United. Cordell Richardson

VIGORO: Having watched her team deliver a superb semi-final victory, senior Sports player Tracey Scudds wants to join them this weekend.

Scudds will find out on Tuesday if she can play in the Ipswich first division grand final after recovering from an abdominal condition in recent weeks.

Being pain free, she hopes to receive the all-clear after defending premiers Sports beat T.C United outright during a four-hour battle at the East Ipswich fields on Saturday.

"It was perfect,'' Scudds said of her team's win built around its first-up batting effort.

Sports went into the semi-final knowing their batting had to improve and they had to dismiss dangerous T.C captain Clare Gillett cheaply.

Sports achieved both goals to set up their outright win by 85 runs.

Batting first, Sports made an impressive 110, spearheaded by a 48-run effort from opener Lynelle Packer who came into form at the right time.

"Nearly everyone contributed with the bat,'' Scudds said.

Sports' consistent bowling attack then went to work restricting T.C to 63 in the first innings and wrapping up the game by bowling them out for 29 a second time.

Megan Packer snared 6/23 and 4/12, well supported by Lee Scudds (1/14 and 3/4) and Kassy Stephans (2/6).

Spirited T.C bowling efforts by Anne-Maree Hermann (7/44), Gillett (6/14) and Shannon Brackin (3/20 and 2/16) were unable to deny Sports a shot at back-to-back grand final titles.

"We've got pretty much the same team,'' Scudds said, reflecting on another consistent season of performances.

However, Scudds knows more of the same will be required against Wildcats in the 1pm season decider.

"They have good depth. Plenty of batters in good form,'' Scudds said.

"I don't think we've really played our best against them all season.''

Sports and Wildcats are also contesting Saturday's second division grand final. Sports beat T.C United by two wickets and one run in the semi-final.

Occasionals are celebrating winning Ipswich's under-16 grand final.

Occasionals' players of the future beat Sports outright by 38 runs in Saturday's season decider.

Look out for a photo of the team in Wednesday's Junior Sport section.

State of play

Division 1 semi-final: Sports 110 & 67 def T. C United 63 & 29 outright by 85 runs.

Sports advance to Saturday's grand final against Wildcats.

Division 2 semi-final: Sports 48 & 79 def TC United 47 & 79 outright by two wickets and one run.

Sports advance to Saturday's grand final against Wildcats.

Under 16 grand final: Occasionals 46 & 132 def Sports 69 & 71 outright by 38 runs.