Traces of COVID-19 found at multiple wastewater sites

MORE traces of COVID-19 have been detected in wastewater at multiple Ipswich treatment facilities this week.

Ipswich City Council confirmed on Friday viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 had been detected at sites across Goodna, Carole Park and Wacol.

The samples from the three sites were collected last week as part of routine testing.

There was also a positive test result for a Mackay South facility, which was taken this week.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the result did not mean there were new cases of the virus in the Ipswich community.

Health officials are, however, taking the latest detections seriously.

“I continue to urge anyone who feels unwell in these communities to get tested and isolate,” Dr Young said.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

“If there is a case, we are not yet aware of, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread.”

The latest discovery comes just over three weeks since the last previous detection.

Three cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours.

Common COVID-19 symptoms: