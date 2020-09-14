‘Toys strewn around’: Grim search at fatal crash site

POLICE desperately searched for a baby after finding infant clothes and toys at the scene of a fatal crash in Brinsmead during a horrific weekend on North Queensland roads.

The realisation that no child was there was the only moment of relief in three days of heartbreaking carnage that amounted to six deaths from Townsville to Mareeba.

A 43-year-old Mount Sheridan man was killed when the Toyota LandCruiser he was driving towards the city veered off Reservoir Rd near the Lake Morris Rd intersection about 12.15am on Sunday.

It mounted a steel cable safety barrier, started to roll and hit its roof on a tree. The vehicle then went over an embankment and fell some 15m into a ditch.

MORE NEWS

'Manifestly inadequate': Appeal against sentence

Dive industry identity busted with child porn

Far North leadfoots: Which age group is worst

The driver died at the scene but his partner, a 37-year-old Mount Sheridan woman, was catapulted from the vehicle to the bottom of the drop.

She was taken to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition.

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Scott Ezard said police arriving at the scene initially searched for a baby.

"There was also a child seat and child clothing and toys located strewn around the area, which required an extensive search in and around bushland," he said.

"Fortunately, no child was located within the vehicle."

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Scott Ezard has called for motorists to take care after a string of fatal crashes. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Officers also located bottles of liquor at the scene but will wait for a toxicology report before determining if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The crash followed the death of 21-year-old Mareeba man Jayden Pickering, whose vehicle rolled on an unsealed road on Friday morning.

A 52-year-old Deeragun man was killed in a three-car crash just north of Townsville at Yabulu on Sunday morning.

Another three people - a man and an elderly couple - died in a three-car crash south of Townsville at Mount Surround on Sunday afternoon.

Originally published as 'Toys strewn around': Grim search at fatal crash site