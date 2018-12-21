Menu
GOOD DEEDS: Employment Plus Goodna manager Sharon Moore, Rochelle Caloon, and Employment Plus acting regional manager Jess Jones.
News

Toys stocked up for battling kids

21st Dec 2018 3:50 PM

THE Salvation Army has helped brighten up Christmas for needy kids.

The Salvos joined forces with local mum Rochelle Caloon to get the donations out during the busiest time of year.

Mrs Caloon worked with the Salvation Army Employment Plus Goodna to gather and distributed toys for 150 children from disadvantaged homes.

Salvation Army spokesman Major Jeff Winterburn said Salvos anticipated an increased strain on services at Christmas.

"Typically, more than 300,000 people turn to The Salvation Army for support at this time of year,” he said.

"We also distribute more than 100,000 meals and distribute more than half a million toys and gifts for Aussies in need at Christmas.

"We are delighted to support Department of Children Services with toys for those children who are in care and we hope that by doing so we will bring smiles to their faces.”

Salvation Army Employment Plus acting regional manager Jess Jones contacted Chaplain Major Paul Arthur, who arranged to have the toys ready for collection to support the children.

Mrs Caloon has collected toys for the past three years to donate to less fortunate children at Christmas.

