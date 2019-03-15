Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students.
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students. Contributed
Crime

Toys seized after drive-by shooting

Ellen Ransley
by
15th Mar 2019 11:04 AM | Updated: 1:51 PM

A TEACHER and nine students were victims of a drive-by gelblaster shooting this week, prompting calls from police to use the toys carefully.

The incident occurred about 9.50am on Wednesday outside the Roma State College Senior Campus' Jubilee Hall.

The toy, which is legal in Queensland and available for purchase, has a similar appearance to an assault rifle.

Roma's Acting Officer in Charge Steve Ockey said the passenger fired the gel pellets while the driver was operating the vehicle down Cottell Street, as they passed the hall.

He said it was lucky nobody has been injured.

"The presence of these items in a public place could be classified as an offence," he said.

"These are toys which the community should remember to utilise in a safe, private place, not in a public environment where they have the potential to inspire fear and cause safety concerns."

Police are investigating the matter, and are likely to press charges.

More Stories

drive-by shooting editors picks gel blaster qps

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani climate rally scheduled for Ipswich CBD

    premium_icon Anti-Adani climate rally scheduled for Ipswich CBD

    Environment Anne Gardiner, a retired water engineer, will speak at the rally and provide an update on Adani's project approval.

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
    Fuel up while the price is still low say RACQ

    premium_icon Fuel up while the price is still low say RACQ

    News Servos selling for a fair price in Ipswich today

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
    Australian man confirmed as mosque shooter

    Australian man confirmed as mosque shooter

    News Police respond to multiple attacks on Mosques in Christchurch

    SEVERE STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail, rain forecast

    SEVERE STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail, rain forecast

    Weather These storms are moving towards the east to northeast

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:16 PM