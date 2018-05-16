Menu
A parts supplier has been handed a record $46 million fine for colluding with a competitor over a Toyota contract. Picture: Supplied
News

Toyota supplier cops record fine

16th May 2018 2:42 PM

A JAPANESE car parts company has been ordered to pay a record $46 million for colluding with a competitor after the competition watchdog appealed against the size of the original punishment.

The Federal Court has raised Yazaki Corporation's penalty from the $10 million imposed last year to $46 million for its behaviour in co-ordinating quotes to supply wire harnesses for Toyota Camrys made in Australia.

A Japanese car parts supplier overcharged Toyota for wiring harnesses on the locally-built Camry. Picture: Supplied.
The Full Court dismissed Yazaki's cross-appeal of the trial judge's finding that the company had engaged in cartel conduct, and imposed the highest ever penalty under the 2010 Competition and Consumer Act.

The head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which appealed against the original fine on the grounds it was not big enough to deter future cartel conduct, welcomed the Federal Court's decision.

Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, says harsh penalties are needed to deter collusion. Picture: Adam Taylor
"Cartel conduct is illegal because it not only cheats consumers and other businesses, it also restricts healthy economic growth," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

"For this reason, it is of considerable importance that penalties imposed by the courts are large enough to act as a sufficient deterrent."

Mr Sims said the ACCC would continue to pursue high penalties against transgressors.

