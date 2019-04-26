Funds pledged by Coalition for Toyah pet shelter

Now the charity has the money to finally build the shelter, complete with a dedicated "Toyah Puppy Nursery" with a giant mural of Ms Cordingley

A NEW animal shelter in memory of murdered Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley will be built in the Douglas Shire with a $500,000 grant from the Coalition government.

Paws and Claws last year received council approvals to build a new shelter at Craiglie after being forced to give up its original home in 2016.

Now the charity has the money to finally build the shelter, complete with a dedicated "Toyah Puppy Nursery" with a giant mural of Ms Cordingley

A giant mural of Toyah Cordingley will be a centrepiece of a new Paws and Claws puppy shelter at Port Douglas to be built with a $500,000 grant from the Morrison Government. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said the money was already in the budget.

"I, like everyone in our community, was shocked and horrified at what happened to this beautiful young woman who had the world at her feet," he said.

"This investment secures the shelter's future so they can continue the marvellous work they do across the region.

Toyah Cordingley soaks up some puppy love at Paws and Claws.

"I had absolutely no hesitation in supporting the association's proposal for a lasting memorial to Miss Cordingley at their new home."

Ms Cordingley worked at the former Paws and Claws shelter for more than a year.

Her boss Michael Kerr, who is also a Douglas Shire Councillor, said he had been in discussion with Ms Cordingley's mother about the memorial before approaching the government.

Toyah Cordingley was known for her work with Paws and Claws and was with her dog at the beach shortly before she died.

"With this funding, not only will it guarantee the facility being built, but we can now honour Toyah in our own special way," Mr Kerr said.

"A mural of Toyah in a field of sunflowers will be painted on the wall of the dedicated puppy area so she can always look over and protect her animals.

"A plaque will also be installed in the garden area … so she and the love she had for animals will never be forgotten."

Police are yet to lay charges over Ms Cordingley's murder six months ago.