Toy Run revs up for children in time for Christmas

HIT THE ROAD: Members of the Ulysses Club Lockyer Branch and police are preparing for the 21st annual Ipswich Toy Run. Rob Williams

FOR ULYSSES Club rider Ian "Foggy" Winter, there's no sweeter sight than a line of high-powered motorcycles decked out like Christmas trees, for as far as the eye can see.

This year marks the 21st annual Ipswich Toy Run, and the Lockyer Branch of Ulysses hopes to finally crack that coveted 1000-bike milestone as it aims to fill a three-tonne truck with toys for disadvantaged kids.

The Toy Run will take off from Brassall Shopping Centre at 9.30am on December 10, winding its way through Leichhardt and Yamanto before rolling back into the Ipswich Showgrounds about 10am.

Mr Winter said the Toy Run enjoyed the full support of the police, with an escort through town on the day.

"It's a euphoric feeling," he said of the ride.

"There's a feeling of good will in the air; it's just happiness and one of those buzzes you get in life when you know you've done something to help the community."

Ipswich residents can support the work of Ulysses by donating children's toys to the collection basket at Brassall Shopping Centre, or by purchasing raffle tickets or making donations of money. Last year the ride attracted 862 bikes, filled a three tonne truck with toys and raised more than $30,000. The Salvation Army distributes the donations to the needy through its various networks, while Ulysses also takes a portion of funds to contribute to its own arthritis charity, UCARF.

For more information on how to assist, contact Mr Winter on 0409 277 087.