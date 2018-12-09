Menu
POWER UP: The annual Ipswich Toy Run winds its way through the city (inset) Kahniesha and Amelia Thomas celebrate to occasion.
POWER UP: The annual Ipswich Toy Run winds its way through the city (inset) Kahniesha and Amelia Thomas celebrate to occasion.
PHOTOS: Toy Run brightens up Christmas

Andrew Korner
9th Dec 2018 2:19 PM
THE USUALLY quiet Sunday morning streets of Ipswich were awash with Santa suits, tinsel and the roar of Harley Davidsons yesterday as more than 800 motorcyclists formed a massive procession.

The Ulysses Lockyer Branch and its annual Ipswich Toy Run brought riders from across south-east Queensland to Brassall yesterday morning, where the endless line of bikes roared across town in the name of brightening up Christmas for less fortunate kids.

A supportive Ipswich community set up marquees and tents by the side of the road, of simply found a lovely shady sport to cheer the riders on.

An exhausted Ulysses Lockyer branch president Ian "Foggy" Winter said the ride was a resounding success.

 

"I'm worn out but totally stoked," he said after the ride.

"I would estimate we had about 800 riders, but it will take a couple of weeks to confirm. Either way our initial indications are that our paid registrations are up by 30 or 40 which equates to a few extra dollars. We are on track for a good year.

"It gives us the heart to keep going for next year."

The Toy Runners filled a Salvation Army van with toys for kids from disadvantaged homes, while also raising money for the Ulysses Club Arthritis Reseach Fund.

More images from the Ipswich Toy Run, page 6

christmas fundraiser ipswich toy run ulysses lockyer branch
Ipswich Queensland Times

