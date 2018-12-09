PHOTOS: Toy Run brightens up Christmas

POWER UP: The annual Ipswich Toy Run winds its way through the city (inset) Kahniesha and Amelia Thomas celebrate to occasion.

THE USUALLY quiet Sunday morning streets of Ipswich were awash with Santa suits, tinsel and the roar of Harley Davidsons yesterday as more than 800 motorcyclists formed a massive procession.

The Ulysses Lockyer Branch and its annual Ipswich Toy Run brought riders from across south-east Queensland to Brassall yesterday morning, where the endless line of bikes roared across town in the name of brightening up Christmas for less fortunate kids.

A supportive Ipswich community set up marquees and tents by the side of the road, of simply found a lovely shady sport to cheer the riders on.

An exhausted Ulysses Lockyer branch president Ian "Foggy" Winter said the ride was a resounding success.

"I'm worn out but totally stoked," he said after the ride.

"I would estimate we had about 800 riders, but it will take a couple of weeks to confirm. Either way our initial indications are that our paid registrations are up by 30 or 40 which equates to a few extra dollars. We are on track for a good year.

"It gives us the heart to keep going for next year."

The Toy Runners filled a Salvation Army van with toys for kids from disadvantaged homes, while also raising money for the Ulysses Club Arthritis Reseach Fund.

