‘Toxic’: Savage Garden singer’s brutal reunion response

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has delivered a brutal response to persistent calls to reunite the band.

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has delivered a brutal response to persistent calls to reunite the band.

They were the iconic Logan duo that took the world by storm in the late 1990s, but Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has brutally shut down persistent calls to reunite the band.

The duo of Hayes and Daniel Jones split in 2001 after eight years and two albums - which sold more than 23 million copies worldwide - and the pair have both frequently squashed any sentiment of a reunion.

During a Q&A on his Instagram late Thursday, Hayes, who lives in Los Angeles, received another plea to "please do a Savage Garden reunion".

Darren Hayes reveals his lifelong struggle with his weight

The story behind Brisbane band Cub Sport's collaboration with Darren Hayes

Savage Garden – Darren Hayes (L) and Daniel Jones – performing at the Closing Ceremony of the Sydney Olympics on October 1, 2000. Picture: Brett/Faulkner

"Imagine if you had come out and survived a really dysfunctional and toxic relationship and then for years later people would ask you to please get back in that relationship," he replied.

The 48-year-old, who went on to have success in a solo career, added that he couldn't see himself moving back to Australia, having left Brisbane in the late 1990s.

"I am Australian so I sort of feel like my whole life is always connected to Australia because I am an Aussie but I left when I was such a young man," he said.

Last year, Jones said in a Brisbane radio interview that the pair no longer had a "healthy, workable relationship" and if they tried to recreate the band's legacy "it would be calculated and BS".

"I still love the guy dearly. We are just different people. There's no wrongdoing. It's just different directions and different people. We just don't have a friendship any more or working relationship," he said.

Darren Hayes shared a photo to Instagram this week wearing the shirt he bought at Michael Jackson's 1988 show in Brisbane, which inspired his music career. Picture: @darrenhayes

Despite the rift in the band, Hayes said he was "very proud" of the music Savage Garden released.

Their debut album and its singles won a record number of ten ARIA Awards in 1997.

Savage Garden performed the title track of their second album, Affirmation, at the Closing Ceremony of the 2000 Summer Olympics, which is this month celebrating its 20th anniversary.

"I really love the first album, I think it's so fresh," Hayes continued in his Q&A.

"I love I Want You … I'm obsessed with Carry On Dancing, Tears of Pearls, Gunning Down Romance, All Around Me, Two Beds and a Coffee Machine, I Don't know You Anymore - I'm very proud of those songs."

He is currently working on new music and hopes to tour again once travel restrictions are lifted.

"I miss touring very, very much and I never thought I'd say that until we had a pandemic," he said.

Originally published as 'Toxic': Savage Garden singer's brutal reunion response