"Townsville, U Got This." Lliam Parslow
People and Places

'Townsville, U got this'

12th Feb 2019 10:13 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover picture as chosen by our readers.

Congratulations Lliam Parslow.

His post was the popular choice with our readers.

Liam wrote: "Ipswich's QLD NPL Club Western Pride supporters 'The Pit' sending a message to Townsville. From one flood town to another, U Got This.”

If you would like to see your picture in print, please share it to our weekly post and we'll publish it in print or online.

Family time.
Family time. Danni Wenck

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website?

Getting ready for take off.
Getting ready for take off. Glenn Ball

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story”.

After 103 days in hospital I got a visit from my Bartholomew.
After 103 days in hospital I got a visit from my Bartholomew. Kylie Ann Radovic

Thirsty nags.
Thirsty nags. Pamela Schmidt

facebook cover photos ipswich photos readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

