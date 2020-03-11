Townsville on flood watch as cyclone chances firm up
An initial flood watch for North Queensland has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology as the chance of Cyclone Gretel forming is heightened to 'moderate'.
The Bureau advises that widespread heavy rainfall is possible from Wednesday, associated with the likely development of a tropical low / cyclone in the Coral Sea and a separate area of heavy rainfall moving up the east coast.
"Rainfall totals over northern parts of the Flood Watch area are very dependent on the location, development and movement of the tropical system. At this stage, it is likely that the system will move southeastwards away from the Queensland coast which would lead to an easing of rainfall from Friday," the bureau's warning reads.
Cyclone development is likely in the Coral Sea from Friday after a low forms over the Arafura Sea or Gulf. The cyclone is expected to move southeast after it forms in the Coral Sea.
The bureau said catchments within the Flood Watch area are relatively wet from rainfall over recent weeks and will therefore be more responsive to heavy rainfall, with riverine flooding possible from Wednesday.
Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area, particularly in the areas of heaviest rainfall.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
- Jardine River
- Ducie, Jackson and Skardon Rivers
- Wenlock River
- Embley and Mission Rivers
- Watson River
- Archer and Coen Rivers
- Holroyd and Kendall Rivers
- Coleman and Edward Rivers
- Mitchell River
- Staaten River
- Jacky Jacky Creek
- Olive and Pascoe Rivers
- Lockhart River
- Stewart River
- Normanby River
- Jeannie River
- Endeavour River
- Daintree River
- Mossman River
- Barron River
- Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
- Johnstone River
- Tully River
- Murray River
- Herbert River
- Black River
- Ross and Bohle Rivers
- Haughton River
- Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam
- Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
- Don and Proserpine Rivers
- Pioneer River
This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.
Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.
For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.