Townsville local models $35K bikini

Swimsuit model and mental health advocate Melanie Bragg modelling the $35,000 OPAL bikini by Veve Swimwear designer Vanessa Bryce teamed with local jewellery designer Vanessa Nock.

A TOWNSVILLE model won the opportunity to model an extravagant bejewelled bikini worth $35,000 being marketed towards pop sensation Beyonce.

Melanie Bragg found out she had won the Veve swimwear competition when she was helping her grandparents evacuated from their Idalia home at the start of February.

The two-piece swimsuit was designed by Veve owner Vanessa Bryce and features three Australian boulder opals set in a 24-carat gold centre piece.

Ms Bragg said she at first thought she did not stand a chance of winning the competition but she entered because the cause of the competition was close to her heart.

"The whole purpose behind it is to raise awareness of mental health. When I saw that one I thought it was meant to be," she said.

"I was crying when I found out I had won, I was in the middle in waist-deep water."

The Annandale model said she first started wearing bikinis by the luxury brand when she started competing, helping her win the Miss Townsville 400.

Townsville model Melanie Bragg said the luxury bikini was comfortable to wear.

She said the luxury opal bikini, worth more than a one-series BMW, was comfortable.

"It's very glam, it's stunning but it's not like heavy and it's very secure," she said.

"It's wearable piece, you don't even feel like you're wearing much."

Ms Bragg was flown to the Sunshine Coast where she helped model the latest line of bikinis.

Ms Bryce said the swimsuit was designed in honour of former model Baillee Schneider who took her life earlier this year.

She hoped the bikini would catch the eye of Beyonce.

"I can just see it on her, she's such a powerful woman. I would love her to wear it," Ms Bryce said.