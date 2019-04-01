Man faces court over child porn allegation

A MAN has been charged with "significant" child exploitation offences after police raided a Townsville property and allegedly found more than 1000 images.

The images allegedly relate to the exploitation of infants and toddlers.

Police raided the 23-year-old's property on Saturday.

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said police would allege the offences were committed during a six-month period.

"He came to our attention in relation to what he was doing online and that resulted in the search warrant being executed at his residence and recovering a significant number of devices which have the material on it," he said.

"We've got a significant number of devices to go through, but at this stage there is quite a number of images to be looked at.

"We would suggest that … at this stage, the images would be in the thousands. All of the material relates to infants and toddlers, primarily.

"At this stage, we've identified that he has been sourcing them from elsewhere and he has been sharing them over the internet.

"From our perspective, it's probably some of the most significant concerns in relation to child exploitation that we've seen given these are young children who are totally defenceless and unable to in any way, shape, or form protect themselves against this sort of offence."

The man was charged with three counts of distribute child exploitation material, two counts of possess child exploitation material, five counts of use carriage service to access child pornography, two counts of possess tainted property and contravene access to store information.

He is expected to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.