Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
Crime

Man accused of 56 child sex crimes spanning decades

by TESS IKONOMOU
19th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man charged with more than 50 sex offences remains behind bars and will next face court on Monday.

The 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17 and one count of sexual assault after the investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday, his matter was adjourned.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
child sex offences crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        premium_icon HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        News Creeks have started to flow for the first time in years, and while we need more, the overnight rain has brought some hope.

        18-seat Poncho bus will service booming suburb

        premium_icon 18-seat Poncho bus will service booming suburb

        News New bus services for Springfield will be starting soon.

        Tourism operator records 90 per cent trade drop due to fires

        premium_icon Tourism operator records 90 per cent trade drop due to fires

        Business ‘People’s perception is there’s nothing to come and visit. It’s still very much as...

        Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        premium_icon Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        Council News The hit to tourism operators - one reported a 90 per cent drop off in its usual...