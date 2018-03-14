Crime gang’s dramatic arrest in cane field

SUSPECTS who went on a crime spree in Townsville that spanned "several" weeks have been dramatically arrested by police.

Four people have been charged in relation to multiple property offences, police said.



The group was taken into custody after police observed a male driving a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner around Townsville at 2.40pm yesterday.

The vehicle travelled in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Ingham.

Road spikes were successfully deployed at Francis Creek by an Ingham crew.

The vehicle continued on the Bruce Highway for a short distance and then turned onto Pinnacle Hill Road where it was abandoned by the four occupants who were located nearby by police a short time later.

Vision captured by 7 News Townsville showed officers hunting down the offenders in a cane field.

One man was seen being led out by police in handcuffs.

A police officer searches for a suspect in a cane field. Photo 7 News Townsville

A 27-year-old Babinda man has been charged with four counts of break and enter premises and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old Vincent man has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving, break and enter premises and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old Cranbrook woman has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of break and enter premises.

A 39-year-old Mount Louisa woman has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

All four are expected to appear at the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from Mundingburra.