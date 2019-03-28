Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
News

Jail in lockdown, staff walk off job after incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Mar 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE jail is in lockdown and prison officers have walked off the job after a colleague was pricked by a syringe today.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer was assaulted by a prisoner, possibly in an exercise yard.

Together Union industrial service director Michael Thomas said it followed an assault of two officers yesterday who received facial injuries and bruising after finding drug paraphernalia and a makeshift weapon in a cell.

"Townsville members are outside the centre as we speak," he said.

"The prison is in lockdown.

"There is significant concern about their safety and steps are being considered across the state."

Prison officers have called for further safety measures including more staff at the state's overcrowded jails.

Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan

They say the number of assaults is increasing because of the increasing population and prisoners being forced to "double up" or share a cell.

Comment has been sought from Queensland Corrective Services.

More Stories

editors picks queensland crime queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Blood flows in cousin on cousin rent row

    premium_icon Blood flows in cousin on cousin rent row

    Crime HE told police the accused "went full-on psycho, jumping up and down like a boxer".

    • 28th Mar 2019 5:19 PM
    ‘I bet you were raped and you f***ing deserved it’

    premium_icon ‘I bet you were raped and you f***ing deserved it’

    Crime Threats over fight for revenge porn law change

    • 28th Mar 2019 4:41 PM
    MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    News My First Year is out now, copies still available!

    Cooler weather on the horizon

    premium_icon Cooler weather on the horizon

    Weather Watch out for Sunday

    • 28th Mar 2019 4:00 PM