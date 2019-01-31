VIDEO: City unit block at risk of collapse

A SET of units in Townsville City is at serious risk of collapse after its retaining walls and foundations collapsed.

Emergency services are on scene at the Stanley St complex.

It is understood Stanley St will soon be closed to traffic as rescue crews deal with the situation.

The unit complex at Stanley St is currently being evacuated by emergency services.

It is understood police are also evacuating residents from two homes that are downhill from the unit complex.

A Stanley Street unit complex is at risk of collapse as the wet weather floods the city. Photo: Tess Ikonomou

Ergon Energy are being called to assist in switching off power supply to the complex, as well as one or two neighbouring properties.

More to come.