14th Jun 2021 5:43 AM
A STRONG potential replacement for Dawson MP George Christensen has pulled out of the race for preselection.

The Ville Resort-Casino CEO Michael Jones was rumoured to be a contender for preselection to replace Mr Christensen, who announced earlier this year he would not stand in the next election.

Now, it is understood Mr Jones is no longer vying for the position.

A source told the Townsville Bulletin Mr Christensen was still yet to formally rescind his preselection, sparking speculation he may recontest the seat.

The MP was initially preselected for Dawson ahead of the next federal election before he decided to pull out, citing his family as the main reason.

For much of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Christensen's wife April, and their young daughter Margaret, were locked out of the country due to border closures.

A number of high profile contenders were understood to put their hands up to replace Mr Christensen, including Mr Jones, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox, Mackay Councillor Marty Bella, and former state LNP candidate Chris Bonanno.

Whoever is selected to run for the seat of Dawson will face off against a number of political hopefuls.

Labor has announced former state Mirani candidate Shane Hamilton as its Dawson hopeful, while it is believed One Nation could put up former federal and state candidate Deb Lawson.  

Mr Christensen has held Dawson since the August 2010 election, winning it from Labor's James Bidgood.

The seat has predominantly been held by a Nationals member or the former Country Party.

The federal election could be called any time from August 2021 to May 2022. 

Originally published as Townsville CEO pulls out of race to replace Christensen

