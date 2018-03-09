Bruce Hwy closed at tourist hot-spot, towns cut off by flood

UPDATE: Police have closed the Bruce Highway north of Townsville at the Frosty Mango due to heavy rain and rising flood waters.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Herbert River region.

Many roads throughout the Tablelands and Cassowary Coast areas remain closed.

Swift water rescue have been called to assist three people reportedly stranded at a camping ground west of Ingham.

Flooding in Tully. PHOTO: Craig Senko

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said rescuers were sent to assist a group of tourists at the Wallaman Falls campground at about 2.40pm.

She said the tourists had woken up to find trees blocking the road and water surrounding the campground area.

It is understood all campers are safe and there is no current threat.

SES crews are expected to assist with the evacuation of the campground.

ROAD CLOSURES

■ Bruce highway at Tully is closed.

■ Gillies Highway (including the Gillies Range) is presently closed due to flooding.

■ The North Johnstone Bridge on the Bruce Highway is flooded

■ Mossman Mount Molloy Road at Julatten

■ Mulligan Highway at Desailly and Mulligan Highway at Southedge closed

■ Gregory Developmental Road at Einasleigh / Mount Surprise

■ The main bridge in Ravenshoe is cut

■ Bruce Hwy between Edmonton and Gordonvale down to one lane

■ Mulligan Hwy closed at McLeod River

■ Bryant Street at Tully

■ Jubilee Road at Daradgee

■ Burke Developmental Road at Wrotham and Rookwood

■ Mt Peter Road

■ Palmerston Highway at Mungalli

■ South Johnstone Road at Boogan

■ Tully Mission Beach Road at Birkalla

■ Pine Creek Yarrabah Road

■ Davidson Road at Munro Plains

■ Mossman Mount Molloy Road at Julatten

■ El Arish Mission Beach Road, Gilles Range Goad

■ Mulligan Highway, Boobah Creek Bridge on the Bruce Highway

■ Bryant Street at Tully.

■ The Millstream and Moore Street Bridges at Ravenshoe

■Tully Hull Road at Silky Oak,

■ Cardstone Road at Jarra creek, East Feluga Road,

■ Wright's Creek at Mt Peter

■ North Johnstone River Bridge at Goondi

■ Pease street near the western arterial road turn off at Manunda is under water

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

■ Tropical Public Health Services issued a Boil Water alert for the tablelands Regional Council water supply at Millaa Millaa and the Cassowary Coast water supply at Tully and surrounding, due to staff being unable to reach those areas.

■ Due to rock slides on the Kuranda Range, the Kuranda Scenic Railway has cancelled afternoon and tomorrow's services.

■ Stockland carpark at Earlville is closed due to flooding.

EARLIER: Roads have been closed across the Far North as heavy rain continues to fall.

The Bruce Highway at Tully has been closed at Banyan River to all traffic due to flooding.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads closed the road at 11.35am and long delays are expected.

The Gillies Range Road at Lake Barrine / Little Mulgrave has also been closed to all traffic from 12.40pm.

The highway is also closed from Vico Road at Gordonvale, through to Boar Pocket Road on the Yungaburra side of the range.

64mm has been recorded in an hour at Peet's bridge.

Other roads closed to all traffic across the Cassowary Coast region include East Feluga Rd, Tully Hull Rd at Silky Oak, Bryant Street at Tully, Cardstone Rd at Dingo Pocket/Jarra Creek, Davidson Rd at Munro Plains, Tully Mission Beach Rd at Birkalla, and East Feluga Rd at East Feluga.

Motorists are reminded not to drive in flood waters.

Further advice will be provided once conditions change.

Queensland satellite (rainfall)

ROAD CLOSURES

■ Bruce Highway at Tully is closed

■ Gillies Highway (including the Gillies Range) is presently closed due to flooding

■ The North Johnstone Bridge on the Bruce Highway is flooded

■ Mossman Mount Molloy Road at Julatten

■ Mulligan Highway at Desailly and Mulligan Highway at Southedge closed

■ Gregory Developmental Road at Einasleigh / Mount Surprise

■ The main bridge in Ravenshoe is cut

■ Bruce Hwy between Edmonton and Gordonvale down to one lane

■ Mulligan Hwy closed at McLeod River

Smithfield sugar cane farmer John Westaway in wet water logged cane fields and he is looking forward to a lot more soakings this wet season. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two swiftwater rescue crews were based in Ingham.

One crew had been sent to Wallaman Falls to assist three campers.

The spokesman said there were concerns for the safety of the campers as they were isolated.

"We're trying to get access to them."

The spokesman said the swiftwater crews had been "positioned" in Ingham to deal with flooding and waters in the area were "rising".

EARLIER: The road between Townsville and Cairns has been cut by flooding as heavy rain continues to fall north of Townsville.

The Bruce Highway at Tully is closed at Banyan River due to heavy rain.

Further north there is also water over the road at Boobah Ck Bridge (Bruce Highway) at Sandy Pocket.

All lanes are affected and motorists are advised not to drive in floodwaters.

Moderate Flood Warning for Johnstone River, Innisfail. PHOTO: Allan Sloan

Road closures have already taken effect at Tully, Ravenshoe, Mt Peter and the Mulligan Highway.

Roads are closed all the way from Laura to Coen, with 1500mm water over at Morehead River.

Out west, the Burke Developmental Road from Dunbar Station to Mareeba Shire Council boundary has been closed off due to flooding.

Properties are at flood risk at Innisfail, where the Johnstone River is expected to rise to 6 metres by late Thursday morning.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council's Mayor John Kremastos has urged residents of Jordell Street, and the lower end of Corinda, Benwell, Campbell and Donald Street to make immediate flood preparations.

"If possible, move vehicles, outdoor equipment, garbage bins and chemical containers to higher locations," Cr Kremastos advised.

Due to the rain, Tully has closed it's visitor information centre, library and public swimming pool.

Cairns has not received any heavy rainfall warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology's current outlook calls for rain to intensify with upwards of 90mm on Friday before easing off.

Halifax State School was reportedly being evacuated in a precautionary move due to the risk of flooding from the Herbert River.

Flood Warning for Johnstone River, Innisfail. PHOTO: Allan Sloan

ROAD CLOSURES

Bruce Highway - Tully

Davidson Road - Munro Plains

Cardstone Road - Dingo Pocket / Jarra Creek

East Feluga Road - East Feluga

Tully Mission Beach Road - Birkalla

Bryant Street - Tully

EARLIER: A perfect storm is brewing in localities north of Townsville due to strong winds pushing into a monsoon trough.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Livio Regano said strong south-easterly winds were pushing into a monsoon trough near Cooktown.

"It's like two rivers meeting and there is a lot of turmoil at the junction," he said.

"The rising air is moist and it's condensing."

He said the area between Cardwell and Cairns was at the junction and receiving much of the rainfall in the area.

Townsville is at the bookend of that system and is expected to get showers on and off today.

Mr Regano warned the area could potentially see heavy falls.

"Most of the heavy falls are expected to the north,' he said.

There is a strong marine warning active for Townsville along with many other coast areas.

Cyclone threat

Forecasters are predicting the chance of several cyclones forming in the Far North during the weekend.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said the low pressure system "probably wouldn't affect weather" in Cairns.

"In the next couple of days' time our models show that a low will form in the Gulf of Carpentaria," he said.

Forecasters are predicting the chance of a cyclone forming in the Far North during the weekend.

"It will have a moderate chance of forming into a cyclone during the weekend."

He said several lows were off the coast of the Far North today.

"There is a cyclone in Fijian waters, but it won't come towards Australia," he said.

"There's also a low pressure area near Cairns."

He said the bulk of rainfall had fallen along the Cassowary Coast, with rainfall totals above 100mm for the last 24 hours.

"Far North Queensland is the only place without strong wind warnings for south-easterlies, but there's still very heavy rain at the moment," he said.

"There are storm warnings in place, but that's for rainfall."

Mr Regano said the rain would start to ease tomorrow.

"The rain won't pass, but it will ease and you'll return to normal tropical weather with a bit of sun between the rain," he said.

He said Cairns Airport only recorded 26mm of rain overnight.

Queensland satellite (rainfall)

EARLIER: AS the tropical low extending up from Townsville prepares to drop buckets on Cairns, one farmer is staying optimistic.

Smithfield cane farmer John Westaway said he's prepared for the worst.

"Any rain is good for me," he said.

"It's still another month or two before the cane goes up, I'm just hoping some of the farmers out west get it.

Smithfield sugar cane farmer John Westaway in wet water logged cane fields and he is looking forward to a lot more soakings this wet season. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

As the Far North braces for an expected forecast of up to 80mm over the next two days, it's more than just rain on the horizon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring two lows building off the Coral Sea and the Gulf of Carpentaria.

At the moment, neither of these troughs are forecast to develop into tropical cyclones.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said Far North residents should be vigilant all the same.

"I would be very surprised if we don't see a cyclone form in the Gulf," Mr Crawford said.

"It's very difficult to know where but we need people to be vigilant, especially in those areas where they've already had a lot of rainfall."

"There's no ability for water to soak in there, it will run and it will flash flood fast."

Parts of the region have already started feeling the wet.

The causeway at James Creek on Wolfram Road, Dimbulah, was washed away by 200mls of rain yesterday morning.

One driver was nearly washed away attempting to ford the river in his ute.

Mareeba Shire Council created a river pass slightly up stream for 4WDs.